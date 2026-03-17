Team News: Barcelona vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona and Newcastle United butt heads at Camp Nou for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.
The two teams played out a 1-1 first-leg draw at St James’ Park last week, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
BARCELONA vs. NEWCASTLE UNITED
BARCELONA
Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; Cancelo, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski
NEWCASTLE
Out: Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Lewis Miley (thigh)
Doubtful: Sandro Tonali (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes