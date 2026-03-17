Liverpool's Alexander Isak filmed on training pitches as new injury timeline emerges

By Ben Knapton | 17 Mar 2026 13:19

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has been filmed running on the AXA training pitches as he steps up his rehabilitation from a serious leg injury.

The Sweden international is still waiting to make his first appearance of the current calendar year, having suffered a fractured fibula in December's Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Head coach Arne Slot recently stated that Isak could potentially return in late March or early April, offering hope that he may be fit to represent Sweden in the upcoming international break.

It remains to be seen if Isak is included in Graham Potter's ranks for their World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final with Ukraine on March 26, which could precede a final with Poland or Albania for a spot in North America.

Isak is considered a long shot for those fixtures, but in the latest positive development, Liverpool's record signing has been filmed jogging on the training fields on Tuesday morning.

Liverpool's Alexander Isak filmed running on AXA training pitches

Good and bad news on the injury front from today's #LFC open training session. No sign of Joe Gomez, but after back-to-back starts that may be a precaution.

Alexander Isak is in the final stages of his rehab, on course to return to team training after the international break. pic.twitter.com/usvHodfXuo — Mo Stewart (@The_Mighty_Mojo) March 17, 2026

As is customary before Champions League fixtures, the Reds opened up a portion of their training session to the media as they prepare to welcome Galatasaray for the second leg of their last-16 showdown.

Journalist Mo Stewart captured footage of Isak running in the sunshine, as the £125m forward enters the final stages of his lengthy recovery process.

Isak will not be involved on Wednesday evening against Galatasaray, but Stewart adds that the 26-year-old is looking good for a return to team training following the international break.

The Reds' first game back after the springtime pause comes against Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on April 4, before subsequent fixtures with Fulham (April 11), Everton (April 19) and Crystal Palace (April 25).

In an injury-hit debut season for Liverpool, Isak has managed just three goals and one assist in 16 matches since his record-breaking £125m move from Newcastle United.

Liverpool hit with new concern before Galatasaray second leg

© Imago / Buzzi

Isak will be one of four guaranteed absentees for Slot's side on Wednesday, as Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Wataru Endo (ankle) are also sidelined for the Reds.

Liverpool have been handed a potential fresh concern ahead of the visit of the Turkish side, though, as luckless right-back Joe Gomez was reportedly not seen in Tuesday's session.

The Englishman completed the full 90 against all of Galatasaray (in the first leg), Wolverhampton Wanderers (in the FA Cup) and Tottenham, though, so there is a chance that his absence is merely precautionary.

Jeremie Frimpong and Ibrahima Konate are competent alternatives to Gomez for Slot, who will give a team news update to the media in his press conference later on Tuesday.