Preview: Samsunspor vs Kayserispor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 13 Mar 2026 23:14

Two sides with contrasting ambitions but both enduring difficult runs in the Turkish Super Lig, will look to turn their fortunes around when Samsunspor host Kayserispor at the Samsun 19 Mayis Stadyumu on Sunday evening.

The Red Lightning have seen their continental hopes suffer a setback in recent days while their domestic push has stalled, though their situation is still far less precarious than that of Kayserispor, who remain locked in a battle for survival.

Match preview

Samsunspor have been flying the flag for Turkish football in the UEFA Conference League this season, but their impressive European journey suffered a major blow in midweek following a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Spanish side Rayo Vallecano in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Despite enjoying 54% of possession, Thorsten Fink’s side were repeatedly punished by the visitors’ clinical counter-attacks – while Marius Mouandilmadji had briefly restored parity in the 21st minute after Rayo opened the scoring early, the Spanish side struck again before half-time and added a late third to take firm control of the tie.

Before that setback, Samsunspor had also endured frustration in the league – last weekend they suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat to an unbeaten Fenerbahce side despite twice taking the lead through Mouandilmadji.

Holding a 2-1 advantage late in the match, the Red Lightning looked set to claim a valuable victory, only for their defence to collapse under sustained pressure as they conceded twice in the closing stages — in the 89th and 95th minutes.

That result extended Samsunspor’s winless run to five matches in the league (2D, 3L) and left them eighth in the standings with 32 points.

While they remain comfortably in the top half of the table, the gap to the European qualification places continues to widen, making their Conference League campaign even more important.

Nevertheless, the hosts now have a good opportunity to return to winning ways against a struggling Kayserispor side that currently sits in the relegation zone, and encouragingly for Samsunspor, they have won each of their last four league meetings with Sunday’s opponents.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran / Icon Sport

Kayserispor, meanwhile, remain two points adrift of safety with nine matches left to play, and their recent form offers little encouragement.

The Anatolian Star have managed just one win in their last 11 matches (5D, 5L), and only three victories in 25 league games this season (5D, 17L).

Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Trabzonspor, which halted a brief run of three matches without defeat (1W, 2D).

Kayserispor’s struggles have been evident at both ends of the pitch, having conceded 46 goals so far this season — a tally matched only by bottom side Fatih Karagumruk — while their attacking output has been equally concerning.

With just 19 goals scored, no team in the league has found the net fewer times, with only Eyupspor scoring as little as the visitors.

Manager Erling Moe, who took charge in late February, has overseen two league matches so far without a victory, and securing a positive result here would not only provide his first win in charge but could also prove vital in the survival race, particularly with fellow strugglers Kasimpasa and Eyupspor set to face each other this weekend.

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

L

D

D

L

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

D

W

D

W

L

L

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

D

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / BSR AGENCY, BSR Agency / Alamy

Samsunspor are dealing with significant defensive absences ahead of this clash, with both Rick van Drongelen and Yunus Emre Cift suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Bedirhan Cetin also remains sidelined with a serious knee injury after suffering a cruciate ligament tear, while Afonso Sousa is still recovering from an ankle problem.

Jaures Assoumou is another absentee after sustaining a recent injury, leaving the coaching staff short of options, particularly in defensive areas.

Kayserispor, meanwhile, will be without Abdulsamet Burak, who continues to serve a long-term suspension.

Veteran defender Majid Hosseini has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury.

In midfield, Dorukhan Tokoz is unavailable after receiving a straight red card in the defeat to Trabzonspor, while young midfielder Yigit Emre Celtik is also sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Kayra Cihan has been listed as inactive due to a knee cyst, and the fitness of Lionel Carole remains uncertain as he continues to manage a thigh problem.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Borevkovic, Sakta, Kayan, Tomasson; Makoumbou; Holse, Ntcham, Yuksel, Mendes; Marius

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Brenet, Guler, Denswil, Civelek; Ait Bennasser, Benes; Makarov, Chalov, Soyalp; Cardoso

We say: Samsunspor 1-0 Kayserispor

Samsunspor may be going through a difficult spell, but their overall quality and attacking threat should give them the edge against a Kayserispor side that has struggled throughout the campaign.

The visitors’ defensive vulnerabilities and lack of goals have been major issues, and playing away from home is unlikely to ease their problems – if the hosts can rediscover some of their attacking rhythm, they should have enough to secure a much-needed victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.