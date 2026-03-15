Preview: Fenerbahce vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 15 Mar 2026 18:21 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 18:23

A Fenerbahce side bruised by a shock first league defeat of the season will be desperate to bounce back immediately when they welcome Gaziantep FK to the Sukru Saracoglu on Tuesday evening, as the Turkish Super Lig title race enters its most critical phase.

The Yellow Canaries, who now trail league leaders Galatasaray by seven points after losing their unbeaten status, will hope to cut that gap to four given the pacesetters will not be in action during the week.

Match preview

It has been a turbulent couple of weeks for Fenerbahce, who now find themselves in a familiar position after the last two Super Lig campaigns, once again chasing the reigning champions Galatasaray.

The Yellow Canaries failed to fully capitalise when the leaders stumbled earlier this month, instead struggling for consistency and recording just one victory in their last four league matches – a hard-fought 3-2 win over Samsunspor.

Previously unbeaten in the league, the Kadikoy outfit surrendered that status in stunning fashion on Friday when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against bottom side Fatih Karagumruk, a result that sent shockwaves through Turkish football.

The loss has also raised questions over the position of head coach Domenico Tedesco, with the club’s president and board reportedly holding an urgent meeting after the match to evaluate the team’s performances.

That defeat adds extra pressure ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Gaziantep, though history strongly favours the hosts, who have won the last 11 meetings between the two sides across all competitions.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

However, if there is ever a moment for Gaziantep to break that streak, it could be now, especially as the Falcons arrive in Istanbul enjoying one of their best spells of form this season.

Their latest outing produced a stunning 4-1 away victory against Antalyaspor, with Mohamed Bayo scoring twice while Kacper Kozlowski and Drissa Camara also found the net.

That win extended Gaziantep’s unbeaten league run to three matches following draws against Fatih Karagumruk and Samsunspor.

Nevertheless, this will be the third meeting between the sides this season, and Gaziantep have been comfortably beaten in the previous two encounters, suffering identical 4-0 defeats both in the league earlier in October and again in the Turkish Cup just two weeks ago.

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

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D

D

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L

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

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W

D

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Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

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L

L

D

D

W

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

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L

D

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Fenerbahce will be without several key players for this clash, with Edson Alvarez sidelined following ankle surgery, while Nelson Semedo is out with an inner knee ligament tear.

The hosts also remain without the attacking threat of Anderson Talisca and the defensive presence of Caglar Soyuncu, with both players recovering from partial muscle tears.

First-choice goalkeeper Ederson served a one-match suspension in the defeat to Karagumruk but is expected to return between the posts for this encounter.

Gaziantep will again be without Salem M'Bakata due to injury, while Ali Mevran Ablak also remains sidelined.

Meanwhile, Arda Kizildag, Christopher Lungoyi and Nazim Sangare are all suspended after accumulating yellow cards, while Badou Ndiaye and Kevin Rodrigues remain doubts with injury concerns.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Muldur, Demir, Oosterwolde, Mercan; Guendouzi, Kante, Yuksek, Akturkoglu, Fred; Cherif

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Bozan; Perez, Mujakic, Sanuc, Abena, Sorescu; Gassama, Ozcicek, Kozlowski; Maxim, Bayo

We say: Fenerbahce 2-1 Gaziantep

Fenerbahce will be under immense pressure after their shock defeat last week, and playing at the Ulker Stadyumu should give them the perfect opportunity to respond.

Gaziantep arrive in good form and showed attacking quality in their recent win, but their record against the Yellow Canaries is extremely poor – with superior squad depth and home advantage, the hosts should have enough quality to regain momentum in the title race.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.