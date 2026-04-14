Arsenal handed major late injury boost for Sporting Champions League clash as unexpected 'problem' arises

By Ben Knapton | 14 Apr 2026 16:48 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 16:48

Arsenal have received a late and potentially valuable injury boost for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Sporting Lisbon, who will be missing Ivan Fresneda for the trip to the Emirates.

Rui Borges's men arrive in North London needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from last week's first leg at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, where Kai Havertz popped up with a late winner for the Gunners.

Sporting have previous when it comes to Emirates successes, having eliminated Arsenal from the 2022-23 Europa League on penalties, but they have never beaten the Gunners in 90 or 120 minutes.

Mikel Arteta's side are not in tip-top shape for the second leg, though, as no fewer than five players missed training on Tuesday morning, including key midfield fulcrum Declan Rice.

However, the visitors will reportedly have to manage without right-back Fresneda, who has not made the trip to England due to injury, according to A Bola.

Sporting dealt unexpected injury blow before Arsenal second leg

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

The Spaniard has started all but one of Sporting's Champions League matches so far this season, but he was taken off at half time in the weekend's 1-0 Primeira Liga victory over Estrela Amadora.

Fresneda seemingly suffered an unspecified injury in that contest, and having failed to recover from that 'physical problem', he did not board the plane bound for the English capital.

With Fresneda absent, Sporting are expected to turn to 24-year-old Greece international Georgios Vagiannidis at right-back; the 24-year-old has set up six goals in 27 appearances across all tournaments this term.

However, Borges is boosted by the return of much-coveted centre-back Goncalo Inacio - who missed the Estrela success as a precaution - and Morten Hjulmand, who was suspended for the first leg.

Why Ivan Fresneda injury blow could be massive for Arsenal

© Imago / Colorsport

Sporting will simply replace Fresneda with a more experienced right-back in Vagiannidis - one who has posed a creative threat but also lacks the European experience of his colleague this season.

As a result, whoever starts on the left-hand side of the attack for Arsenal could fancy their chances against the Greek, and Gabriel Martinelli in particular should be licking his lips.

The Brazil international came off the bench to set up Havertz's winner at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and has now had a direct hand in eight goals in the 2025-26 Champions League - six of his own and two assists.

Out of any Arsenal player to play at least 500 minutes in a single UCL season, Martinelli boasts the best goal involvement-per-minute ratio - one every 63 minutes - and a Sporting blow at right-back could therefore be gold dust for the South American.

Martinelli struggled to impress in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League loss to Bournemouth, though, so Leandro Trossard may very well return from the off on Wednesday night.