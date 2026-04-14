Aston Villa lineup vs. Bologna: Predicted XI for Europa League quarter-final decider

By Jonathan O'Shea | 14 Apr 2026 16:36 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 16:38

One step away from the Europa League semi-finals, Aston Villa have a two-goal lead ahead of Thursday's big game against Bologna, as the English club aim to extend their latest continental adventure.

After winning 3-1 in Italy, Unai Emery's side are well set to progress after the second leg of their quarter-final tie - to be held on home turf at Villa Park - but they could be missing some key men.

Emi Martinez withdrew just 25 minutes before kickoff in Sunday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, so it remains to be seen whether Marco Bizot will have to deputise once again.

Having missed that game with a knock, Tyrone Mings is also struggling to return, while Jadon Sancho remains a major doubt after failing to make the matchday squad.

Boubacar Kamara is definitely sidelined by a season-ending knee injury, and Ross Barkley is ineligible due to his omission from the UEFA squad list, but winter signing Alysson is now back in team training.

With Barkley unavailable, either Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey or Emi Buendia could come into Emery's XI.

Morgan Rogers and captain John McGinn should support lone striker Ollie Watkins - the latter pair both need one more goal to become Villa's all-time top scorer in Europe.

Tammy Abraham was a key player in Roma's Conference League triumph four years ago, but he is set for another cameo role on Thursday evening, with hit-and-miss Watkins taking centre stage.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins