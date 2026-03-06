Preview: St Mirren vs Partick Thistle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 06 Mar 2026 13:56

St Mirren will welcome Partick Thistle to The SMISA Stadium on Sunday for a Scottish FA Cup quarter-final clash.

The hosts defeated Airdrieonians in the last round of the competition, while the visitors progressed past Elgin City in the fifth round.

Match preview

St Mirren have endured a challenging 2025-26 campaign, including the Saints confirmed to finish in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2021-22.

Stephen Robinson's side actually find themselves still battling for their top-flight survival altogether, with St Mirren 10th in the table and only three points above 11th-placed Kilmarnock.

St Mirren have managed just five wins, nine draws and 15 defeats in 29 league games, including a particularly miserable run of four defeats and one draw in their last five matches.

Despite their struggles in the league, St Mirren have found unlikely success in cup competitions this term.

St Mirren sensationally lifted the Scottish League Cup trophy in December 2025, fantastically defeating Celtic 3-1 in the final to lift their first trophy in 12 years.

The Saints also remain in the running for the Scottish FA Cup, having defeated Livingston and Airdrieonians in the last two rounds, and they will be eager to extend their cup run when they face Partick Thistle.

Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle are battling for a promotion back to the top tier for the first time since 2017-18, with the Jags currently second in the standings.

Mark Wilson has overseen 13 wins, 10 draws and four losses in 27 league games, leaving them five points behind leaders St Johnstone.

Alongside their impressive Scottish Championship results, Partick Thistle have managed to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish FA Cup.

Partick Thistle defeated Forfar Athletic 2-0 in the third round, Montrose 3-1 in the fourth round and Elgin City 3-2 in the fifth round, setting up Sunday's clash with St Mirren in the quarter-finals.

Hoping to maintain their current run of four wins and three draws in their last seven games across all competitions, Partick Thistle will be aiming for their first win against the Saints since July 2017, having lost each of their last two meetings.

St Mirren Scottish Cup form:

D W

St Mirren form (all competitions):

W L L L D L

Partick Thistle Scottish Cup form:

W W W

Partick Thistle form (all competitions):

W D W W D D

Team News

Malik Djiksteel and Jonah Ayunga will both be unavailable for St Mirren due to injury issues, while Scott Tanser may also be a doubt after coming off with a suspected injury in the loss to Dundee United last time out.

Declan John could replace Tanser on the left flank, while changes elsewhere could see Jake Young and Richard King come into the starting team.

Meanwhile, Partick Thistle have not been in action since the end of last month, meaning Wilson could name a similar and fully rested side for this one.

Logan Chalmers is Partick Thistle's top scorer in the league with eight goals, and the midfielder could come into the midfield in place of Robbie Crawford, while Ethan Ingram may also start.

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; King, Gogic, Freckleton; Richardson, O'Hara, Phillips, Baccus, John; Young, N'Lundulu

Partick Thistle possible starting lineup:

Clarke; McBeth, Ashcroft, O'Reilly, Ingram, Smyth, Letsosa, Chalmers, Reading; Samuel, Watt

We say: St Mirren 2-1 Partick Thistle

St Mirren may be enduring a torrid run, but the hosts have been strong in cup competitions this season, and we are backing the Scottish League Cup champions to extend their run in the FA Cup with a win on Sunday.

