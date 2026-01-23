Preview: Feyenoord vs Heracles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 23 Jan 2026 21:54 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 22:01

Feyenoord welcome Heracles to the iconic De Kuip on Sunday for an Eredivisie encounter that brings together two sides operating at opposite ends of the table, with both teams under pressure for different reasons and the fixture carrying significant importance in the context of the 2025–26 season.

De Trots van Zuid will be eager to halt a worrying run of domestic results and reassert their credentials at home, while Heracles arrive in Rotterdam in desperate need of points as they battle to climb out of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Feyenoord begin the weekend second in the Eredivisie standings with 36 points from 19 matches after recording 11 wins, three draws and five defeats, but despite remaining firmly in the European qualification places they trail leaders PSV Eindhoven by 16 points, leaving little margin for error if they are to keep pace at the top of the table.

Attacking output has been one of Feyenoord’s major strengths this season, with the Rotterdam side ranking among the league’s three highest-scoring teams after netting 47 goals in 20 matches at an average of 2.4 goals per game, comfortably above the league mean and underlining their consistent chance creation.

However, recent form has been a growing concern, as Feyenoord are currently on a six-match winless run in all competitions (D2 L4), their longest such sequence since 2015, with defensive lapses and difficulties seeing out matches undermining otherwise promising performances across domestic and European fixtures.

That run was partially eased on Thursday night with a convincing 3–0 home victory over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Europa League, restoring confidence after a difficult spell, although domestically they were last involved in a dramatic 4–3 home defeat to Sparta Rotterdam following a 2–2 draw away at Heerenveen in which they surrendered a second-half lead.

Before the winter break, Robin van Persie’s side were held to a 1–1 home draw by FC Twente and eliminated from the KNVB Cup after a 3–2 loss to Heerenveen, results that compounded frustration after a 2–0 Eredivisie defeat away to Ajax.

Despite recent struggles, Feyenoord’s home record against Heracles offers encouragement, as they are unbeaten in their last nine home league meetings with the Almelo side, have scored in each of their last 10 home Eredivisie games this season, have won 39 of the 54 meetings between the clubs overall, and have not lost the fixture since February 2015.

Heracles head into the weekend rooted to the bottom of the Eredivisie table, sitting 18th with 14 points from 19 matches and a record of four wins, two draws and 13 defeats that represents the most losses suffered by any team in the division this season.

Goals have been hard to come by for the Almelo side, who have scored 26 times while conceding 48 goals to leave them with a heavily negative goal difference, with their away form particularly troubling after failing to win nine of their last 10 league matches on the road.

Discipline has also been an issue throughout the campaign, as Heracles rank among the most foul-prone teams in the Eredivisie after committing 242 across 20 league matches, an average of more than 12 per game.

Their latest league outing ended in a 2–0 home defeat to FC Twente, extending a poor run that continues to keep them anchored in relegation danger after a previous 2–0 loss away at Sparta Rotterdam and a 3–0 home defeat to Heerenveen in December.

There has been some respite in cup competition, however, with Heracles progressing in the KNVB Beker after a 2–2 draw away at Go Ahead Eagles that saw them advance after extra time, having earlier recorded a comfortable 4–1 victory over Hoogeveen.

Sunday’s trip to De Kuip presents a formidable challenge, but with survival hopes on the line, Heracles will be desperate to produce a performance capable of disrupting Feyenoord’s plans.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

WWLDDL

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

LLDDLW

Heracles Eredivisie form:

DDLLLL

Heracles form (all competitions):

LWLLLL

Team News

Van Persie was boosted by the return of Ayase Ueda and Oussama Targhalline for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League victory over Sturm Graz, with Ueda having already made his comeback from injury in last weekend’s derby and Targhalline returning after a month away at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he finished as a runner-up with Morocco following defeat to Senegal in the final.

Anis Hadj Moussa also returned to the squad against Sturm Graz and delivered a man-of-the-match performance after overcoming fitness concerns stemming from the dramatic defeat to Sparta Rotterdam, during which he struggled to even make it to the dressing room.

Defensively, Feyenoord remain stretched, with Thomas Beelen, Gernot Trauner and Malcolm Jeng sidelined by long-term injuries, while Givairo Read and Gaoussou Diarra are also unavailable, and Jakub Moder, Bart Nieuwkoop and Gijs Smal are all rated as doubts to be assessed closer to kick off.

Heracles also arrive at De Kuip with several absentees, as winger Giandro Sambo is unavailable after being selected for Curacao’s under-20 squad for the CONCACAF Championships, while Jeff Reine-Adelaide is ruled out with a knee injury, Sem Scheperman is sidelined by a hamstring problem and Yvandro Borges Sanches will also miss the match.

Erik Ahlstrand remains a doubt after being substituted early in the previous league fixture and will be assessed ahead of Sunday, while Ajdin Hrustic is suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season against FC Twente.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Bos; Hwang, Valente, Steijn; Hadj Moussa, Ueda, Sauer

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Jansink; Benita, Mirani, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mesik; Limbombe, Zamburek, Ould-Chikh, Bruns; Zeefuik, Kulenovic

We say: Feyenoord 4-1 Heracles

Feyenoord are expected to dictate the contest by setting a high tempo, pressing aggressively and exploiting the wide areas at De Kuip, with Heracles struggling for form and missing the suspended Hrustic, which is likely to make ball retention difficult and force a more direct approach.

If Feyenoord score early, the match should quickly tilt in their favour, with Heracles pushed into a deep defensive block and limited to set pieces or counter-attacks, as the hosts are tipped to pull clear after the break and secure a comfortable home victory, provided they avoid conceding a needless goal.

