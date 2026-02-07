Liverpool vs. Man City predictions: Why Pep Guardiola cannot exploit Arne Slot's "biggest problem"

By Ben Knapton | 07 Feb 2026 17:02 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 17:02

Merseyside fireworks will fly at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon, when Premier League holders Liverpool welcome title challengers Manchester City to Anfield for this weekend's main event.

Pep Guardiola's men have fallen nine points below leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table thanks to the Gunners' win over Sunderland, while a top-four finish is still out of the Reds' hands, so both behemoths need no added incentive to come up trumps.

Ahead of Sunday's headline act, the Sports Mole team picks their winner of Liverpool vs. Man City.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Draw

For years, this has been a fixture that could really throw up any result either way, and Sunday's match is no different - although probably for different reasons compared to the recent halcyon days of these two teams.

Neither side has been consistent this season, and if anything since the turn of the year they have been even more difficult to predict.

Liverpool come into the game off the back of a really good win against Newcastle, and they have proven a few times this term that they can raise their game and still beat anyone on their day. However, when it's not their day - and it hasn't been their day plenty of times this season - they are also capable of losing against anyone.

Man City just don't look capable of stringing together the run of wins they need to really put serious pressure on Arsenal, but with the players at their disposal they are also more than capable of winning any given game.

It's a tricky one, so I'm going to sit on the fence and go for a draw.

Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter - Liverpool

When Liverpool put six past Qarabag, some may have said 'it was only Qarabag'. The Reds responded by scoring four past a Newcastle United side who had previously nullified European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

At the risk of tempting fate, so many things are falling into place for the hosts at the minute - yes, they have no right-back, but they have a Mohamed Salah fit and firing, a Florian Wirtz enjoying his best form and a Hugo Ekitike who has formed a deadly partnership with said German.

Furthermore, City's brittle defence has conceded at least twice in each of their last three away games, and blowing a 2-0 lead against possible relegation battlers Tottenham Hotspur must have knocked the confidence somewhat.

Expect twists, turns and above all goals - but my vote goes to the men in red.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Draw

There has been no shortage of intrigue in recent clashes between Liverpool and Man City, and once again there is plenty at stake for both teams this weekend, though their objectives are not the same.

Arne Slot’s side are no longer in the Premier League title race and must focus on securing a top-four finish, while Pep Guardiola’s men are feeling the heat after last week’s stumble at Spurs allowed Arsenal to open up a six-point lead at the top, which could become nine if they beat Sunderland on Saturday.

An entertaining, end-to-end contest filled with goals could be in store between two clubs who have been scoring freely and still look vulnerable at the back. Liverpool boast a strong record at Anfield against Man City, but the visitors may just do enough on this occasion to pick up a point on their travels.

Marvellous Adepoju, Reporter - Liverpool

Manchester City are winless in their last three matches away from home and a trip to Anfield represents another daunting assignment for Pep Guardiola's men against a Liverpool side unbeaten at home since December.

Liverpool will be keen to exact revenge on City for November's 3-0 thrashing at the Etihad Stadium and I fancy the reigning champions to edge this one.

Byron David, Reporter - Liverpool

You would have to say Liverpool have the edge in this one, despite having a shocking season as the reigning champions.

Their 4-1 win over Newcastle last week reminded us why they are incredibly difficult to beat on their patch. Nobody knows this fact more than Manchester City, who have only won two of their last 38 visits to Anfield.

City's surrender of a two-goal lead last week to Tottenham does not inspire much confidence as well. Additionally, the visitors have had to play during the week, while Liverpool did not.

Those extra preparation days should surely count for something, especially when the Reds turn out in front of their passionate support.

Of course, there is also the fact that Arne Slot's men must win this to keep tabs on the top four, as they enter the round in sixth place.

Brendan McGilligan, Reporter - Liverpool

Liverpool will come out on top in this clash between the two most recent Premier League champions. Manchester City have struggled at the back in recent weeks and this could be the opportunity for the Reds to flex their muscles in attack.

The hosts have a great record against the visitors and will hope to keep it, having lost just one of their last 22 Premier League home games against the Cityzens.

Freddie Cotton, Reporter - Draw

Sunday’s clash is important for both the title and top four races, although neither side have shown entirely convincing form as of late.

Anfield is never an easy place to visit, though City know their way around tough conditions during a title race and I think the honours will be even come full time.

Carter White, Reporter - Draw

After scoring 10 goals across their last two Anfield contests, Liverpool will enter Sunday's battle with Manchester City hoping to record three straight wins for the first time since December, denting the title hopes of the visitors.

Despite their dominance at the Etihad in recent times - victorious in four straight matches on the blue side of Manchester - the Citizens have produced insipid displays on the road since the middle of January and would do well to snatch a share of the points this weekend.

Ademola Adediji, Reporter - Man City

Manchester City will head into the contest with some level of confidence, after booking their place in the final of the EFL Cup with a commanding win over Newcastle.

Knowing that they have to maintain the pressure on Arsenal, they will be keen to claim all three points on Sunday.

Anthony Nolan, Reporter - Liverpool

The champions have struggled and failed to defend their Premier League crown in 2025-26, but their biggest problems have come against teams that sit deep, an issue that is unlikely to factor in on Sunday.

It is also difficult to overlook the growing impact of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike at Anfield, and if the duo can continue their hot streak, then the Reds could deal a serious blow to Man City’s title hopes this weekend.