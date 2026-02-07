Man Utd transfer news: Barcelona 'murmurings' grow over £47.7m defender move

By Ben Knapton | 07 Feb 2026 12:28 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 12:28

Barcelona are 'privately optimistic' of sealing a deal for a highly-rated Manchester United defender next summer, according to a report.

A new centre-back is expected to be high on Hansi Flick's agenda in the summer transfer window, when the Catalan club could lose ex-Chelsea man Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

The Dane is also currently sidelined with a serious ligament injury, which he could take another three months to recover from, while Ronald Araujo recently took time out to prioritise his mental health.

Without Christensen or Araujo, Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia are Flick's only out-and-out central defensive options, although Jules Kounde can also fill in as a centre-half.

The return of Joao Cancelo on loan from Al-Hilal gives Flick greater scope to deploy Kounde centrally, but the Blaugrana will still pursue a new face in defence as a matter of priority at the end of the season.

Barcelona 'optimistic' of summer transfer for Man Utd's Lisandro Martinez

According to CaughtOffside, Barcelona have now registered their interest in signing Man Utd's Lisandro Martinez, whose long-term future is the topic of increasing uncertainty.

The World Cup winner is now in the last 18 months of his contract at Old Trafford, and the report claims that there are 'growing murmurings' about the prospect of an exit, either this summer or on a free transfer in 2027.

Man Utd are supposedly remaining calm about Martinez's situation, but they are not in the dark about interest from Barcelona, who believe that the 28-year-old could be open to a switch to Camp Nou this summer.

The Red Devils have apparently slapped a £47.7m price tag on Martinez's head, but they could be forced to reduce their demands if it becomes clear that he will not sign a new deal.

The South American did not play until November this season due to a serious ACL injury, but he has now started eight Premier League games on the bounce since making his recovery, wearing the captain's armband in three of them.

Why Man City could benefit from Barcelona interest in Lisandro Martinez

Michael Carrick's tremendous impact will no doubt aid Man Utd's efforts to keep hold of Martinez, as the Red Devils are now in the driving seat for Champions League football via their Premier League position.

However, the defender's contract situation is impossible to ignore, and if he is seduced by the prospect of moving to Camp Nou, Man Utd's loss will be Manchester City's gain.

Citizens centre-back Josko Gvardiol was supposedly earmarked as a top defensive target for Barcelona towards the end of last year, amid fears that Pep Guardiola could step down at the end of the season.

The Croatian has since sustained a serious leg injury that will keep him out for months, but the 24-year-old ought to return stronger in the spring, and Barca's interest in Martinez should take their attention away from a more unattainable target.