Manchester United latest: Michael Carrick future update as 'barrier' could cost him Old Trafford manager's job

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Feb 2026 01:31

Champions League qualification is reported the only barrier for Michael Carrick in his bid to become Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils will face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon, and a win would see them end matchweek 25 in the Premier League's top four.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has won all three of his games in charge of the club, and he has restored a sense of positivity at Old Trafford.

There have been calls for the Englishman to be appointed as permanent manager, especially after his side performed so well against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Football Insider report that failure to secure Champions League football would be a huge barrier to Carrick being considered for the position in United's dugout.

Why Champions League is vital for Manchester United's future

United's finances have reportedly become more restrictive in recent years, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe criticised for making hundreds of staff redundant in 2025.

With the club also looking to move into a modern stadium, any extra income from securing a spot at Europe's top table would be a welcome boost.

It should be noted that many of United's reported targets for the summer such as Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are said to have price tags in the region of £100m.

If the Red Devils want to compete with the financial might of rivals like Manchester City, they must qualify for the Champions League.

What should Manchester United do in the summer?

It is perhaps unfair to judge Carrick entirely on the basis of Champions League qualification, especially when Liverpool and Chelsea's squads are arguably more talented than his.

Though United will want to avoid making another appointment fuelled by sentiment after experimenting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the past, the Englishman must be given consideration if the team continue to show promise.

While Carrick should be given fair thought, it is important that United do not rush into any decision, and instead wait until the summer before appointing a permanent head coach.