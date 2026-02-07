Saturday's La Liga predictions including Barcelona vs. Mallorca and Real Sociedad vs. Elche

By Matt Law | 07 Feb 2026 00:15 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 00:15

There are four La Liga matches on Saturday, with division leaders Barcelona at home to Mallorca in the standout fixture.

Real Sociedad will welcome Elche, Rayo Vallecano will host Real Oviedo, and Girona will head to Sevilla, as the domestic campaign continues.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's La Liga games.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Two teams in the La Liga relegation zone will lock horns on Saturday, with Rayo Vallecano welcoming Real Oviedo to Vallecas Stadium.

Rayo are currently 18th in the La Liga table, picking up 22 points from their 22 matches this season, while Oviedo are bottom, six points behind their opponents in this match.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Oviedo

This is such a difficult match to call, and we have ultimately landed on a draw; Oviedo's confidence will be high, while Rayo have drawn a league-high six times at home this term, so we can see another stalemate occurring here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Oviedo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire Barcelona will be bidding to open up a four-point lead at the top of the La Liga table when they welcome Mallorca to Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon. The Catalan giants are currently one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit, while their opponents are 14th, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Mallorca

Mallorca have a lot of quality in the final third of the field, while Barcelona's defence is far from secure, so we fancy the visitors to score on Saturday, but the hosts are exceptional going forward, and we are expecting all three points to go to the champions.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Mallorca, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Both Sevilla and Girona will be aiming to bounce back from defeats when they continue their respective La Liga campaigns with a clash on Saturday.

Sevilla are currently 15th in the La Liga table, two points above the relegation zone, while Girona are 12th, one point ahead of their opponents in this contest.

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Girona

History could be made on Saturday with a first-ever draw between Sevilla and Girona. Both teams have their problems, and a point each at this stage of proceedings would not be the worst outcome for either side.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sevilla vs. Girona, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Real Sociedad will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches when they tackle Elche in La Liga on Saturday.

The Basque outfit are currently eighth in the La Liga table, six points off sixth-placed Espanyol, while Elche are 13th, two points clear of the relegation zone.

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Elche

Elche are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Sociedad, but we are finding it difficult to predict anything other than a home win considering the form of La Real and the struggles of Sarabia's team on their travels.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Sociedad vs. Elche, including team news and predicted lineups