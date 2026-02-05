Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Oviedo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 05 Feb 2026 19:04 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 19:05

Two teams in the La Liga relegation zone will lock horns on Saturday, with Rayo Vallecano welcoming Real Oviedo to Vallecas Stadium.

Rayo are currently 18th in the La Liga table, picking up 22 points from their 22 matches this season, while Oviedo are bottom, six points behind their opponents in this match.

Match preview

Rayo finished eighth in Spain's top flight last season, which saw them qualify for Europe, but it has been a struggle domestically for the capital outfit in 2025-26.

Indeed, a record of five wins, seven draws and 10 defeats from 22 matches has brought them 22 points, which is only enough for 18th spot in the table.

It is not time to hit the panic button, as just three points separate them from 10th, so a lot could change in a short space of time, but Inigo Perez's side have actually lost their last three in the league to Celta Vigo, Osasuna and Real Madrid.

Rayo have managed to secure a spot in the knockout round of the Conference League, finishing fifth in the overall table.

The capital team have only won twice at home in the league this season, but they have lost just twice, with six of their 10 fixtures finishing all square.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

As for Oviedo, a record of three wins, seven draws and 12 defeats from 22 matches has left them bottom of the table on 16 points.

The Blues will enter this game off the back of an impressive win, though, with Ilyas Chaira netting the only goal of the contest in a 1-0 success over Girona.

The victory was Oviedo's first since the end of September, showing the significance of it, and another win on Saturday would further boost the confidence in the camp.

Guillermo Almada's team have the second-worst away record in La Liga this season, only picking up five points from 11 matches, suffering eight defeats in the process.

Oviedo's main issue this season has been finding the back of the net, only netting 12 times in their 22 matches, and they are currently seven points from the safety of 17th.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

LDWLLL

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

WWLLLL

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

DDDLLW

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Rayo will be without the services of Diego Mendez through injury this weekend, while Unai Lopez needs to be assessed ahead of the clash with Oviedo.

A further two players will be absent through suspension, with Pathe Ciss and Pep Chavarria both missing out for the hosts here.

Alvaro Garcia has scored eight times in all competitions for Rayo this season, and the 33-year-old will once again feature in the final third of the field.

As for Real Oviedo, Ovie Ejaria will once again be missing due to injury, while Rahim Alhassane is a doubt for the visitors this weekend.

Federico Vinas has scored three times in La Liga this season, and there will once again be a spot through the middle for the Uruguayan.

There may be just the one change to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Girona last time out, with Thiago Fernandez possibly replacing Haissem Hassan.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Felipe, Espino; Valentin, Diaz; Akhomach, Palazon, A Garcia; De Frutos

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Costas, Lopez; Colombatto, Sibo; Chaira, Reina, Fernandez; Vinas

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Oviedo

This is such a difficult match to call, and we have ultimately landed on a draw; Oviedo's confidence will be high, while Rayo have drawn a league-high six times at home this term, so we can see another stalemate occurring here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.