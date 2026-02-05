Preview: Fortuna Sittard vs Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 05 Feb 2026 18:59 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 19:03

High-flying Sparta Rotterdam aim to continue their impressive run on Saturday evening as they visit Fortuna Sittard in round 22 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season.

Sparta made it three wins on the bounce by overcoming Groningen last time out, while Fortuna suffered their second defeat in three matches with a loss to Heracles.

Match preview

Not since the 1972-73 campaign have Sparta managed five consecutive league victories, but last Saturday's 2-0 triumph over Groningen saw them equal the feat thanks to a second-half double from Shunsuke Mito.

De Kasteelheren's impressive winning run 53 years ago helped them to a fourth-place finish, which was not enough to secure European football at the time. However, a repeat this season would put the Rotterdam-based outfit on course for a return to the continental stage.

Another clean sheet last time out means Maurice Steijn’s men now lead the league in shutouts (nine)—an impressive turnaround for a side that began the season with a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of PSV Eindhoven.

Sparta currently sit fifth in the Eredivisie table and can draw level on points with fourth-placed Ajax if they pick up maximum points in their upcoming assignment before De Godenzonen’s trip to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Unbeaten in seven clashes against Fortuna dating back to April 2022, Steijn's men have the edge in this fixture, although their recent record in Sittard-Geleen does not make for good reading, with no goals or wins from the last three trips.

Having opened the scoring in six of their last seven matches, Saturday's visitors have benefited from fast starts en route to their recent resurgence and will be keen to fly out of the blocks once again.

© Imago

Six of Fortuna Sittard’s last eight matches have been settled by a solitary goal, underlining their resilience—even if Danny Buijs’s men have won just twice across all competitions since early December.

Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Heracles saw Fortuna slip to 11th in the table. Although they remain clear of the drop zone by eight points, their hopes of a European push are quickly fading.

After picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in their first four home games of the campaign, Fortuna have faltered on their own patch lately, managing just two victories from their last six outings.

Still, Fortuna can take encouragement from having avoided consecutive home league defeats all season, and will look to bounce back after a narrow 2-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven in their last home involvement.

In stark contrast to this weekend’s opponents, the hosts have been leaky at the back—no clean sheets in their last 10 matches and 36 goals conceded in 21 games, leaving them with the Eredivisie’s fifth-worst defensive record.

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

L

W

D

L

W

L

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions):

L

W

D

L

W

L

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

L

W

W

W

W

W

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport

Shawn Adewoye is suspended for one game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Heracles, making him one of three Fortuna defenders unavailable, alongside Jasper Dahlhaus and Daley Sinkgraven.

Dutch trio Ramazan Bayram, Lance Duijvestijn, and Luka Tunjic are also ruled out for the hosts, who remain without Justin Lonwijk for a fifth straight game.

Kaj Sierhuis is enjoying a hot streak, scoring in three consecutive matches to take his Eredivisie tally to eight—just four short of his personal best of 12.

January signing Vito van Crooij remains sidelined with a knee injury but is expected to return before the end of the month.

Shunsuke Mito has been Sparta’s talisman lately, recording seven goals and three assists in his last nine outings, and the 23-year-old will be eager to make another decisive impact.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Kasanwirjo; Alvarez, Van Ottele; Hubner, Michut, Brittijn, Pinto; Peterson, Ihattaren; Sierhuis

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommeel; Martes, Young, Martins Indi, Quintero; Kitolano, Clement; Van Bergen, Santos, Mito; Lauritsen

We say: Fortuna Sittard 1-2 Sparta Rotterdam

Sparta have momentum on their side, coupled with superb attacking form on the road over the last five matches, during which they have scored 16 goals.

Despite their ongoing woes, Fortuna have pushed teams all the way more often than not, and we can see them giving another decent account of themselves, albeit to no avail.

