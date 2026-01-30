Preview: Heracles vs Fortuna Sittard - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 30 Jan 2026 10:35

Heracles play host to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday looking for the win that could move them off the bottom of the Eredivisie table.

Meanwhile, Fortuna Sittard make the trip to the Asito Stadion searching for the victory that would keep them as fringe contenders for the top five.

Match preview

Having lost eight of their opening nine league fixtures and following it with a four-match winning streak, it has been difficult to predict what you are going to get from Heracles.

Nevertheless, Ernest Faber's side are now on another five-game losing streak to leave the club bottom of the table, albeit just three points adrift of 15th place.

While 14 goals have been conceded during that period, Heracles have remarkably pushed PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord on away territory, only losing 4-3 and 4-2 respectively.

Also only being eliminated on penalties by Go Ahead Eagles in the KNVB Beker would have also provided this squad with belief, yet only results in the Eredivisie are going to get them out of trouble.

Perhaps most importantly, Heracles have only played nine games at the Asito Stadion, winning three times and scoring 18 goals during their fixtures on home territory.

As for Fortuna Sittard, they have found a way to bounce back from a four-game winless streak to keep themselves in the hunt for Europe.

Seven points have been collected from a possible 12, victories being recorded over AZ Alkmaar and Groningen - who are fifth and seventh - during that time.

Danny Buijs' side succumbed 2-1 at home to PSV Eindhoven, while a 2-2 draw was also earned at Go Ahead Eagles, who have been fulfilling their Europa League schedule.

Although Fortuna Sittard are five points behind eighth position, they are just seven points behind fifth-placed AZ with 14 matches remaining.

Their away form must improve, however, Six defeats have come from 10 such league fixtures, conceding 19 times in the process.

Heracles Eredivisie form:

D L L L L L

Heracles form (all competitions):

W L L L L L

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

L L W D L W

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions):

L L W D L W

Team News

Djevencio van der Kust and Tristan van Gilst came off the substitutes' bench to combine for Heracles' second goal at Feyenoord last time out, subsequently giving them hope of a recall.

However, given the spirited effort at De Kuip, Faber may be inclined to name an unchanged XI, barring any issues with Thomas Bruns who was withdrawn at half time of that game.

Sem Scheperman and Jeff Reine-Adelaide both remain sidelined through injury.

Fortuna Sittard may also be unchanged having established a lead at Groningen before seeing out the game in the second half.

That said, Buijs has a decision to make over whether to stick with a back three or switch to a back four that worked for much of the previous fixture with PSV Eindhoven.

Kai Sierhuis' goal against Groningen took him to five from six Eredivisie appearances, while Lance Duijvestijn got on the scoresheet for the first time since his loan switch from Sparta Rotterdam earlier this month.

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Jansink; Benita, Mirani, Hoorenbeeck, Mesik; Ould-Chikh, Bruns, Zamburek, Engels; Zeefuik, Kulenovic

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Adewoye, Marquez, Kasanwirjo; Pinto, Brittijn, Michut, Hubner; Ihattaren, Duijvestijn; Sierhuis

We say: Heracles 1-3 Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard's form has gone under the radar of late and this is the perfect opportunity to get back into the mix for European qualification. While we do not expect Heracles to make it easy for them, the visitors should have enough quality and belief to run out relatively comfortable winners.

