Preview: Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Samsunspor and Trabzonspor will go head-to-head in a gameweek 21 Super Lig encounter at the 19 Mayıs Stadium on Saturday.

Trabzonspor are challenging for the title and are six points adrift of Galatasaray, who are dictating the pace, while the hosts are mired in mid-table mediocrity in seventh position after amassing 30 points so far.

Match preview

Samsunspor began the league season with two consecutive victories against Genclerbirligi (2-1) and Kocaelispor (1-0) in the first two matchdays.

However, they went on a six-game run, recording a solitary win (D4, L1) between August and October.

Nevertheless, the Red Lightning experienced an upsurge in form, going on a nine-game unbeaten run, winning six and recording three draws between late October and early December.

The Samsun-based team have been plagued largely by inconsistent form in the current campaign, but they will be out to extend their unbeaten run to six matches, having recorded three wins and two draws in their last five matches.

The home side have struggled at home in the Turkish top flight, winning only three of their 10 home league fixtures in front of their fans.

Having said that, they are unbeaten in three matches across all competitions (W2, D1) in their territory and are without a defeat in their last five competitive fixtures.

Meanwhile, after a three-game losing streak across all competitive fixtures between December and January, Trabzonspor seem to have hit the right rhythm, with back-to-back wins and a draw in their last three league outings.

The Black Sea Storm currently sit third in the standings with 42 points after 20 league fixtures.

And with seven points off the pace, they will be eager to claim a victory this weekend in their bid to close the gap between themselves and the top spot.

Fatih Tekke’s charges have a healthy record on the road, with a record of six victories, two draws and two losses in 10 fixtures away from their stomping ground this term.

Although the visiting side were only able to register a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in late August, they will be hopeful of keeping up their impressive run this weekend.

Team News

Trabzonspor will have to cope without several injured and suspended players for this weekend’s fixture.

Defender Rayyan Baniya is still out with a shin injury, which has kept him out of action since November 2025.

Boran Baskan is still suspended by the Turkish Football Federation, having been found guilty as a result of illegal betting activities.

Kazeem Olaigbe (unspecified), Edin Visca (foot) and Stefan Savic (unspecified) are ruled out of this encounter on Saturday.

For the hosts, Bedirhan Cetin is still recuperating from a knee injury, and this fixture will come too soon for him.

Similarly, Tanguy Coulibaly is also on the mend from a knee problem, and he is sure to miss out on this fixture.

Afonso Sousa is still battling with an ankle injury, which has kept him out of the squad since October, and he is not expected to be in the manager’s plans.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Satka, Van Drongelen, Gonul; Makoumbou, Yuksel; Tavsan, Kayan, Assoumou; Marius

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Batagov, Lovik; Oulai; Jabol-Forcarelli; Zubkov, Muci, Nwakaeme; Augusto

We say: Samsunspor 1-1 Trabzonspor



The two sides facing off on Saturday will enter this fixture with some measure of confidence, as they are both unbeaten in their respective last five matches across all competitions. And with that in mind, in addition to the outcome of their first meeting in the current campaign, a 1-1 draw seems like the most probable outcome.

