Real Madrid lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano: Predicted Los Blancos XI for La Liga affair

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 13:26 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 13:32

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa could make two changes to his starting side for Sunday's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano at Bernabeu.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 4-2 loss to Benfica in the Champions League, and the pair will now lock horns in the knockout round playoffs to determine which team advances to the round of 16.

Raul Asencio and Rodrygo were both sent off in the European contest but are likely to be involved in the starting XI here, with the latter potentially replacing Franco Mastantuono, who found it tough to make his mark last time out.

The other alteration could come in midfield, with Eduardo Camavinga battling to replace Arda Guler, who was frustrated when he was substituted against Benfica.

Los Blancos have no fresh injury concerns, but four players will again be missing in the shape of Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring) and Antonio Rudiger (knee).

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior found it difficult to make their mark on Wednesday, but the pair should again be in the starting side.

Meanwhile, there will be a spot through the middle for Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 36 times in all competitions during an excellent campaign to date.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius