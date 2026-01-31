Team News: Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while Rayo are down in 16th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.
REAL MADRID VS. RAYO VALLECANO
REAL MADRID
Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius
RAYO VALLECANO
Out: Abdul Mumin (knee), Andrei Ratiu (leg)
Doubtful: Ivan Balliu (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Batalla; Balliu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Palazon, Valentin, Diaz; Akhomach, De Frutos, A Garcia