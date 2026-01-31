La Liga Gameweek 22
Real Madrid
Feb 1, 2026 1.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Rayo Vallecano

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while Rayo are down in 16th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID VS. RAYO VALLECANO

REAL MADRID

Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

RAYO VALLECANO

Out: Abdul Mumin (knee), Andrei Ratiu (leg)

Doubtful: Ivan Balliu (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Batalla; Balliu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Palazon, Valentin, Diaz; Akhomach, De Frutos, A Garcia

