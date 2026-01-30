Preview: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 30 Jan 2026 13:17 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 13:31

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it six straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while Rayo have dropped to 16th spot in the division due to their recent struggles.

Match preview

Real Madrid will enter this match off the back of a stunning 4-2 loss to Benfica in the league stage of the Champions League, with the result dropping Los Blancos out of the top eight and leaving them facing a playoff to determine their last-16 fate.

In Friday's draw, Real Madrid were paired with Benfica, so the duo will meet home and away this time to determine which side is present in the next stage.

Los Blancos must now switch their attention back to La Liga, though, and they have been in strong form in the competition, winning each of their last five against Alaves, Sevilla, Real Betis, Levante and Villarreal to keep themselves firmly in the title hunt.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently second in the table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, but they could be four points adrift by the time that this match kicks off, with Barcelona taking on Elche on Saturday night.

Real Madrid have won 33 of their previous 47 matches against Rayo Vallecano, incredibly scoring 119 times in the process, although they have only been victorious in two of their last seven fixtures with Sunday's opponents.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Rayo Vallecano held Real Madrid to a goalless draw in the reverse match between the two sides back in November, but it was 2-1 to Los Blancos at Bernabeu last term.

Not since January 1996 have Rayo Vallecano managed to win at Bernabeu, so there is plenty on the line in this match, but four of their last five meetings have finished level, including a goalless draw at the home of Real Madrid in November 2023.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 home defeat to Osasuna, while they were also beaten in their last away game against Celta Vigo on January 18.

Inigo Perez's side have a record of five wins, seven draws and nine defeats from their 21 league matches this season to collect 22 points, which has left them in 16th spot in the table, only one point ahead of 18th-placed Mallorca.

Los Franjirrojos, who finished eighth in La Liga last season, have lost seven of their 11 away league matches this term, scoring just nine times in the process.

Real Madrid La Liga form:

LWWWWW

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

LLWWWL

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

DLDWLL

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

DWWLLL

Team News

© Imago

Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring) and Antonio Rudiger (knee) will once again be unavailable for Real Madrid on Sunday.

Head coach Arbeloa is expected to make a couple of changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Benfica on Wednesday night, with Rodrygo in line to replace Franco Mastantuono in the final third of the field.

There could also be an alteration in midfield, with Eduardo Camavinga potentially replacing Arda Guler, but there are again set to be starts for Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the La Liga contest.

As for Rayo Vallecano, Abdul Mumin (knee) and Andrei Ratiu (leg) will miss out on Sunday, but there is hope that Ivan Balliu will overcome a knock to make the XI.

Ilias Akhomach made his debut for Rayo Vallecano off the bench against Osasuna last time out, having arrived on loan from Villarreal, and the attacker could now be introduced into the starting side this weekend.

Alvaro Garcia is the team's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions in all competitions, and he will continue in the final third of the field.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Balliu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Palazon, Valentin, Diaz; Akhomach, De Frutos, A Garcia

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano are usually good value when it comes to entertainment, and we are predicting goals on Sunday. Real Madrid will be desperate to bounce back from their European disappointment and should have too much for their opponents here.

