Preview: Sevilla vs Girona - prediction, team news, lineups

Both Sevilla and Girona will be aiming to bounce back from defeats when they continue their respective La Liga campaigns with a clash on Saturday.

Sevilla are currently 15th in the La Liga table, two points above the relegation zone, while Girona are 12th, one point ahead of their opponents in this contest.

Sevilla have a record of seven wins, three draws and 12 defeats from their 22 league matches this season, with 24 points leaving them in 15th spot in the division.

Los Nervionenses are only two points outside of the relegation zone but sit just two points off Osasuna in ninth, so the picture could change incredibly quickly.

Matias Almeyda's side will enter this match off the back of a defeat, going down 4-1 to Mallorca, and there is no getting away from the fact that it has been another disappointing domestic campaign for the club.

Sevilla finished 17th in Spain's top flight last term, which was their worst season since being relegated in 2000, and they are some way short of the team that finished fourth in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Los Nervionenses only have the 15th-best home record in La Liga this season, picking up 13 points from their 11 matches at Estadio Ramon.

Girona, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to basement side Real Oviedo, with Ilyas Chaira netting the only goal in the 74th minute.

The result was surprising considering that the Catalan outfit had picked up 10 points from their four matches heading into the fixture, but their recent run has allowed them to move out of the relegation zone and up the table.

A record of six wins, seven draws and nine defeats from 22 matches has brought Michel's side 25 points, which has left them 12th in the table.

The White and Reds, who finished 16th in Spain's top flight last season, have collected 12 points from their 11 matches on their travels this term.

Girona have won six and lost five of their 11 matches against Sevilla, so there was never been a draw between these two teams.

Sevilla La Liga form:

LLLDWL

Girona La Liga form:

LWWWDL

Team News

Marcao will serve the final game of his six-match suspension for Sevilla this weekend, while Ruben Vargas will also again be absent.

Adnan Januzaj is closing in on a return to action, but this match is expected to come too soon for the 31-year-old, who has recently been absent due to a hamstring injury.

Neal Maupay scored on his debut for Sevilla last time out, and there will again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 29-year-old.

As for Girona, Juan Carlos, Donny van de Beek, Portu, Azzedine Ounahi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss the game through injury.

Ter Stegen will undergo an operation on the hamstring injury that he suffered against Oviedo last time out, and the on-loan Barcelona goalkeeper is not expected back until the final stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

Thomas Lemar is again set to operate as the number 10, while there could be a first start for the club for on-loan Manchester City attacker Claudio Echeverri.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Gudelj, Salas; Sanchez, Agoume, Mendy, Suazo; Sow; Maupay, Adams

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Beltran, Martin; Tsygankov, Lemar, Echeverri; Vanat

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Girona

History could be made on Saturday with a first-ever draw between Sevilla and Girona. Both teams have their problems, and a point each at this stage of proceedings would not be the worst outcome for either side.

