Preview: Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams in disappointing form in La Liga will lock horns at Estadio Ramon on Saturday evening, with Sevilla welcoming Athletic Bilbao.

Sevilla are currently 14th in the La Liga table, two points outside of the relegation zone, while Athletic are 10th, now eight points off sixth-placed Real Betis.

Match preview

Sevilla have won six, drawn three and lost 11 of their 20 matches in La Liga this season, with 21 points leaving them down in 14th spot in Spain's top flight.

Los Nervionenses finished 17th in La Liga last term, avoiding relegation by just a single point, and it proved to be their worst top-flight campaign since being relegated in 2001.

Sevilla are locked in another relegation battle this term, sitting just two points outside of the bottom three, and they have picked up just one point from their last four matches.

Indeed, Matias Almeyda's side lost to Real Madrid, Levante and Celta Vigo before drawing 2-2 with Elche last time out.

Sevilla actually have the third-worst home record in La Liga this season, claiming only 10 points from 10 matches, while Athletic have found it difficult on their travels, picking up eight points from 10 games during a difficult campaign.

Athletic finished fourth in La Liga last season, but the Lions find themselves down in 10th spot in the table at this stage, picking up only 24 points from their 20 matches.

Ernesto Valverde's side are only actually five points outside of the relegation zone and sit eight points off sixth-placed Real Betis, while the gap to fourth-placed Atletico Madrid is 17 points.

The sheer volume of matches this season has had a major impact on Athletic's league form, with the team competing in the Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup alongside their commitments in Spain's top flight.

Athletic will enter this match off the back of an excellent win in Europe, beating Atalanta BC 3-2 in Italy, and the result has moved the Basque outfit into the playoff spots ahead of their final game in the league phase of the Champions League against Sporting Lisbon next week.

Valverde's team were beaten 3-2 by Mallorca in Spain's top flight last time out, though, and they have only managed one win in their last six league fixtures.

Sevilla La Liga form:

DWLLLD

Sevilla form (all competitions):

WLLLLD

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

LWLLDL

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

LDLWLW

Team News

Sevilla will be without the services of Tanguy Nianzou, Alfon Gonzalez and Ruben Vargas through injury, while Cesar Azpilicueta, Alexis Sanchez and Adnan Januzaj face late fitness tests for the home side ahead of the contest.

Two further players will be missing through suspension, with Batista Mendy and Marcao unavailable, so Sevilla have major issues heading into this clash.

Akor Adams returned from Nigeria duty to score twice in Sevilla's 2-2 draw with Elche last time out, and the 25-year-old will once again feature in a forward area.

As for Athletic, Inaki Williams, Maroan Sannadi, Benat Prados and Unai Egiluz are all out through injury, while Aymeric Laporte is a major doubt.

The Lions will also be missing Gorka Guruzeta and Inigo Lekue through suspension, so both teams have huge problems when it comes to availability this weekend.

Robert Navarro was outstanding in Athletic's 3-2 win over Atalanta, scoring once and providing two assists, and he will continue in the final third of the field.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Gudelj, Salas; Sanchez, Agoume, Sow, Suazo; Oso, Adams, Fernandez

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Navarro, Sancet, N Williams; Berenguer

We say: Sevilla 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

Both teams have a number of important players missing for this match, and it would be fair to say that neither is in the best form. Athletic will have one eye on their Champions League game with Sporting next week, so we are expecting Sevilla to be good enough for at least a draw.

