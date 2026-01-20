Man City transfer news: Oscar Bobb exit ‘expected’ as Premier League club ‘hold talks’ over £35m deal

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jan 2026 14:20 , Last updated: 20 Jan 2026 14:24

Manchester City have reportedly entered talks with another Premier League club over the sale of attacker Oscar Bobb this month.

The 22-year-old academy graduate has made 47 senior appearances for the Citizens across all competitions, but his development suffered a major setback when he missed the majority of the 2024-25 campaign through injury.

Bobb is rated highly at Man City, but he has struggled to make his mark when featuring in the first team this season, failing to score and providing just one assist across nine starts and six substitute appearances.

The Norway international is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until June 2029, but his lack of regular game time and the January arrival of Antoine Semenyo has led to speculation over is future.

Bobb has missed Man City’s last eight matches in all competitions with a hamstring injury and manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that the versatile winger is “not fit” to play in his homeland against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Guardiola also admitted that he has ‘no idea’ whether Bobb will remain at the club beyond the January window, with a host of English teams and clubs abroad said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

© Imago

Fulham in talks over £35m deal to sign Oscar Bobb from Man City

Borussia Dortmund are believed to be weighing up a move for Bobb, while the likes of Sevilla, Crystal Palace and Fulham have also been credited with an interest.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are now in talks with Man City over a permanent deal to sign Bobb, with the proposal on the table said to be £35m.

Romano adds that Dortmund remain keen to sign Bobb and they will soon decide whether to submit a formal offer for the winger.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims that Man City are ‘expected’ to sell Bobb before the January transfer window closes and that the player’s situation has ‘unravelled quickly’.

Bobb is keen to leave the Citizens in search of regular game time and a fresh challenge, and a permanent exit could be sealed at some stage this week.

Bobb made his senior debut for Man City in a Premier League game against Fulham in September 2023, and agreeing a £35m fee for the winger would represent a club-record deal for the Cottagers, marginally eclipsing the £34.6m arrival of Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer.