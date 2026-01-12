Man City transfer news: Borussia Dortmund 'monitoring' Oscar Bobb situation with attacker set to lose squad place

By Ben Sully | 12 Jan 2026 14:17

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly monitoring Oscar Bobb's uncertain situation at Manchester City.

The Norwegian has struggled for game time this season, having been restricted to 10 starts in 15 competitive appearances.

Bobb has also fallen further down the pecking order following the recent arrival of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, the Ghana international is set to take Bobb's squad place, pushing the 22-year-old towards the exit door.

© Imago

Dortmund keeping tabs on Bobb

The same update claims that Dortmund are continuing to monitor Bobb's situation after previously being linked with a potential move.

Dortmund could view Bobb as a viable option to play as one of two numbers 10s in Niko Kovac's 3-4-2-1 system.

'More clubs' are also said to be showing a keen interest in the Man City man, whose future is currently the subject of internal talks at the club.

Any potential move could be complicated by the fact that Bobb is currently working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Bobb has been forced to miss the last six matches, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to return to action before the end of the month.

© Imago / News Images

Time for a fresh start

Bobb has spent seven years with Man City after joining the club's youth set-up in the summer of 2019.

The Norway international has since gone on to score three goals and provide four assists in 47 matches across all competitions.

Unfortunately for Bobb, a combination of injuries and selection decisions has halted his development, and it may now be time to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Once he returns from injury, the attacker will be keen to play regular football, especially in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.