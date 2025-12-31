Man City 'in talks' with Champions League finalists over Oscar Bobb transfer

By Saikat Mandal | 31 Dec 2025 17:37

Manchester City are reportedly in talks with Borussia Dortmund over the potential sale of Oscar Bobb in the January transfer window.

Pep Guardiola's side are one of the strong challengers for the Premier League title this season, and they are second in the table, five points behind Arsenal, having played a game less.

City are looking to further bolster their squad in the January window, and have reportedly reached an agreement with AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo over a potential move.

Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his contract at the Vitality Stadium, and City are reportedly closing on a full agreement to sign the versatile winger.

The Ghanaian winger's potential arrival could pave the way for Bobb's departure, and Dortmund are reportedly leading the way in securing his signature.

Dortmund in talks to sign Bobb?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund, who finished as Champions League runners-up in 2024, are in talks with City land the 22-year-old attacker.

La Liga club Sevilla are also in the race to sign Bobb, who returned to action in April after he spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign sidelined with a leg fracture.

It has been reported that Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Fulham are also eyeing a move for the City attacker, who has found it difficult to play regular football this season.

However, with the Eagles turning their attention towards signing Brennan Johnson instead, Dortmund could be in a better position to lure him away.

Bobb set for Man City exit?

© Imago

The Norway international arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2019 from Valerenga, made his first-team debut for City in 2023, and has made 47 appearances in total for the club.

The winger has been restricted to just six starts in 12 Premier League and Champions League appearances, and is likely to drop way down the pecking order if Semenyo arrives.

There are suggestions that City could entertain permanent offers as well as loan proposals for Bobb, and therefore, a potential exit is likely on the cards.