Preview: Mallorca vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

Sevilla will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their La Liga campaign away to Mallorca on Monday evening.

The visitors are currently 13th in the La Liga table, while Mallorca are 18th, with the Pirates one point behind 17th-placed Getafe in the battle for survival.

Match preview

Mallorca have a record of five wins, six draws and 10 defeats from their 21 league matches this season, with 21 points leaving them in 18th spot in the division.

The Pirates finished 10th in Spain's top flight last season, only four points off the European spots, but it has been a struggle for Jagoba Arrasate's side so far this term.

Mallorca have been beaten in three of their last four La Liga matches, including a 3-0 reverse to Atletico Madrid last time out, but they did manage to win their last home game - recording a 3-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao on January 17.

Arrasate's team have been solid at home this season, only losing two of their 10 matches, collecting 16 points in the process, while Sevilla have picked up 11 points from their 10 league games away from their own stadium this term.

Mallorca have only won 16 of their previous 67 matches against Sevilla in all competitions, but they did record a 3-1 victory at Estadio Ramon earlier this season.

Sevilla have only won one of their last five matches against Mallorca, which proved to be a 2-1 home success in April 2024.

Los Nervionenses have not managed to overcome Mallorca on their travels since October 2022, though, and the Pirates have been relatively strong at home this season.

Sevilla will enter Monday's game off the back of a 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao, which proved to be their first success in Spain's top flight since the middle of December.

Matias Almeyda's side have a record of seven wins, three draws and 11 defeats from their 21 league matches this season, with 24 points leaving them in 13th spot in the table, only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Sevilla have found the back of the net on 28 occasions this season, so goalscoring has not been an issue, but they have conceded 33, which is among the worst defensive records in the division.

Mallorca La Liga form:

WDLLWL

Mallorca form (all competitions):

LDLLWL

Sevilla La Liga form:

WLLLDW

Sevilla form (all competitions):

LLLLDW

Team News

Mallorca have three injury doubts for Monday's match, with Antonio Raillo, Marash Kumbulla and Toni Lato all facing late fitness tests.

Vedat Muriqi has been in outstanding form for Mallorca this season, scoring 14 times in 20 appearances in Spain's top flight, and the experienced striker will continue in attack.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the home side's XI on Monday, with Sergi Darder set to feature as a number 10 for the Pirates.

As for Sevilla, Tanguy Nianzou and Ruben Vargas will miss the match through injury, while Adnan Januzaj will require a late fitness test.

Two further players will be absent due to suspensions, with Nemanja Gudelj and Marcao missing out, but Batista Mendy will be back in the squad following a ban of his own.

Akor Adams is Sevilla's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on six occasions in all competitions, and the 26-year-old will feature in the final third of the field.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Lopez, Mojica; Costa, Mascarell; Joseph, Darder, Virgili; Muriqi

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Castrin, Salas; Sanchez, Agoume, Mendy, Suazo; Fernandez; Romero, Adams

We say: Mallorca 1-1 Sevilla

Sevilla will enter this match in the better form, but Mallorca do not often lose at home, and we are predicting a low-scoring draw between the two teams on Monday night.

