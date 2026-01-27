Transfer news and rumours: Brighton 'fail' with bid for Palace-linked defender, Traore edges closer to West Ham move, Maupay find new club

By Ben Sully | 27 Jan 2026 22:16 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 03:29

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly failed with a bid for Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell.

The 23-year-old has made 54 competitive appearances since he joined the French side from Leeds United in the summer of 2024.

Cresswell has impressed with his performances this term, leading to significant interest in the current transfer window.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Toulouse have rejected a €24m (£21m) proposal from Premier League side Brighton for the English centre-back.

The update claims that Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have also been unsuccessful with an offer worth €25m (£22m).

Brighton's rivals, Crystal Palace, have enquired about a potential deal, but Toulouse have no interest in selling Cresswell at this point in the season.

Cresswell, who previously made 26 appearances for England's Under 21's, is under contract with the Ligue 1 club until the summer of 2028.

© Imago / Mark Pain

West Ham close in on Traore signing

Staying in the Premier League, West Ham United are reportedly on the verge of signing Fulham winger Adama Traore.

The 30-year-old is looking for a way out of Craven Cottage after being restricted to just one start in 15 league appearances this season.

According to BBC Sport, West Ham are set to sign the former Spain international in a deal worth nearly £2m.

Traore will undergo a medical before he reunites with Nuno Espirito Santo, who was his manager during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The attacker is set to become West Ham's fourth addition of the January window following the arrivals of Pablo Felipe, Taty Castellanos and Keiber Lamadrid.

The Hammers are hoping to give Espirito Santo the tools to stay in the division, with five points separating them from safety after 23 matches.

Maupay joins La Liga club on loan

Over in Spain, Sevilla have confirmed the arrival of former Brentford and Brighton forward Neal Maupay.

The Frenchman spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Marseille from Everton, before he joined the Ligue 1 side on a permanent deal last summer.

However, the 29-year-old has rarely featured for Roberto De Zerbi's side, having made just three competitive appearances this term.

As a result, Marseille have allowed Maupay to join Spanish side Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the agreement includes the option for Sevilla to convert the move into a permanent transfer for €6m (£5.2m).

Maupay joins a side that are sitting in 11th position and just three points clear of the bottom three.

The striker will hope to gain regular playing time in Matias Almeyda's lineup, but that will not be an easy feat amid competition with Akor Adams, Isaac Romero and Alexis Sanchez.