Crystal Palace lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Ismaila Sarr eyes scoring streak

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Feb 2026 14:44 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 14:45

Ismaila Sarr heads into Wednesday’s clash with Burnley brimming with confidence after scoring in consecutive Premier League games for Crystal Palace.

The AFCON 2025 winner aims to find the net in three successive top-flight outings for the second time this season while also ending a goal drought at Selhurst Park that stretches back to September.

Oliver Glasner's attacking options are somewhat restricted by the absences of Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta, both of whom are sidelined with thigh and knee injuries, respectively.

The Austrian manager is also without Cheick Doucoure, Rio Cardines and Caleb Kporha, leaving the Palace squad looking thin in some key departments.

A late decision will be made on Justin Devenny as he continues to struggle with a foot issue, but the youngster remains a major doubt for the midweek fixture.

Despite Evann Guessand's desire for a first start since his loan move from Aston Villa, the Frenchman is expected to remain among the substitutes for the visit of the Clarets.

This likely opens the door for Yeremy Pino to earn his 21st start of the campaign as part of a front three featuring Sarr and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Lerma, Lacroix, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Larsen

