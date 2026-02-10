Crystal Palace injury news: Jean-Philippe Mateta surgery update from Oliver Glasner as possible return date emerges

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 14:40 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 14:43

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has confirmed that striker Jean-Philippe Mateta does not require surgery on his knee.

The 28-year-old was left frustrated when a deadline-day transfer to AC Milan collapsed because medical tests revealed a knee problem and club doctors believed that he needed to have an operation.

However, Glasner has revealed that there was a difference of opinion from a number of specialists that Mateta has seen since the transfer window closed, and following an examination on Monday, the striker will not go under the knife to address the issue, which is “not as bad as feared”.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Palace’s Premier League clash with Burnley on Wednesday, Glasner said: "[Mateta] doesn't need surgery. The injury is not as bad as feared.

“That is the opinion from several doctors and specialists that we can deal with the knee in a better way than with surgery.

"He will miss a certain [amount of] time. I can't say two weeks, three weeks, four weeks, but he doesn't need surgery. That's very positive. Hopefully, he is back soon."

© Imago

Mateta focused on making swift Palace return after transfer “disappointment”

Gasner has acknowledged that Mateta was disappointed after his move to Milan fell through, but the Eagles boss is confident that the striker will benefit from knowing where he stands in the coming weeks and months.

"It is clear now that [Mateta] will be a Palace player until at least the summer," Glasner told reporters.

“Of course it’s a disappointment, but now he’s looking forward to the next months and it’s good for him that a final decision has been taken. Of course, in the end he took the final decision, with the recommendation of all the specialists and our medical department.

“He will have the next [stage of] rehab here at the training ground, and he wants to be back as soon as possible and contribute to achieve our goals. That’s his mindset, and I think that’s the best he can do.”

Should Mateta be out for around four weeks with his knee injury, he could be available to return for Palace after March’s international break when the Eagles play host to Leeds United on March 14.

© Imago / Sportimage

The decision for Mateta to not undergo surgery has also kept the striker’s 2026 World Cup dream alive, as he bids to force his way into Didier Deschamps’s France squad for this summer’s tournament.

In Mateta’s absence, Glasner is able to call upon club-record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen, who made his full debut for Palace in their 1-0 win at Brighton last weekend following his £48m move from Wolves on deadline day.

Devenny available to return to Palace squad for Burnley clash

Elsewhere on the injury front, Glasner has confirmed that Justin Devenny is “all good” and available to return to the matchday squad after missing Palace’s last two games with an ankle problem.

Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucoure both remain sidelined, though, as they continue to recover from respective hamstring and knee injuries.

Crystal Palace currently sit 13th in the Premier League and they could climb back into the top half of the table with a win over relegation-threatened Burnley, if other results also go their way.