Preview: FC Volendam vs. PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Feb 2026 10:36 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 10:45

Without a win over PSV Eindhoven in 32 years, FC Volendam welcome the defending Eredivisie champions to Kras Stadion for Friday's gameweek 23 opener.

The hosts have avoided defeat in consecutive rounds, securing four points, but the Other Oranje face an uphill challenge against the division’s leading side, whose march towards a 27th top-flight crown appears almost unstoppable.

Match preview

Rick Kruys has already had a taste of how hard it gets playing PSV as Volendam boss, with the reverse fixture in Eindhoven ending 3-0 to the two-time defending Eredivisie champions.

That loss in November extended the Other Oranje’s sequence of defeats in this fixture to 18 matches, with consecutive draws starting their 20-match winless spell against the Farmers.

Not since May 1994 have Volendam claimed a victory in this match-up, and the relegation strugglers are the underdogs heading into Friday’s contest, even if their supporters should approach the first match of the 23rd round with some confidence.

The promoted side in 15th hold a four-point lead over 16th-placed Telstar in the relegation play-off position and second-bottom Heracles — both on 17 points — meaning they are assured of avoiding slipping into the dreaded positions regardless of the imminent round’s results.

Given their two-match unbeaten league run, during which they have picked up four points, the hosts head into Friday’s match seeking to go three top-flight fixtures without losing for only the second time since returning to the big time.

With 16 of their 21 points accumulated at Kras Stadion — accounting for 76.2% of their total — there should be some level of optimism, even if realistic prospects of a fifth league victory in front of their fans are slim.

© Imago

Looking forward to gameweek 23’s visit with positivity is a tall order because of the opponents in question: Peter Bosz’s Boeren.

For a bit of context, 38 points and 14 places separate the teams in the Eredivisie table, with the high-flying league leaders 17 points clear of second-placed Feyenoord with 12 games to go.

Unlikely to let their advantage slip, it seems to be a matter of when — not if — the Eindhoven giants claim a third consecutive league crown and 27th overall.

With only one defeat suffered in the league all season — a 2-0 loss at the hands of promoted Telstar — the Peasants’ outstanding 100% record away from home stands them in good stead ahead of Friday’s visit to Kras Stadion, where they have won nine consecutive matches in league and cup by an aggregate score of 36-7.

Those numbers highlight the current and historical chasm between the clubs, with PSV, who have scored the most away goals (30) and conceded the fewest (10), looking to remain unblemished on their travels by extending Volendam’s wait for a positive outcome in this fixture.

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

L

L

W

L

D

W

FC Volendam form (all competitions):

W

W

L

D

L

W

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

D

W

W

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / ANP

Although they did not seem to suffer any injury problems in last week’s win at PEC Zwolle, their first away triumph this season, Kruys’s team have a few worries for Friday: Henk Veerman faces a late fitness test, as do Anthony Descotte, Joel Ideho and Nordin Bukala; however, Gibson Yah’s knee issue sidelines the midfielder.

Brandley Kuwas, provider and scorer of a second-half stoppage-time winner in Zwolle, could lead the line this weekend, aiming to add to his four Eredivisie goals and three assists.

Robin van Cruijsen has been involved in six goals (three goals and as many assists), including one in last weekend’s long-awaited away win, and the attacking midfielder aims to be decisive against the best team in the country.

As for PSV, last week’s comeback win heroes in Groningen — Ismael Saibari and Dennis Man — are expected to start, with Esmir Bajraktarevic making way for Man.

Saibari’s goal was his sixth away from home and 11th overall — only Feyenoord’s Ayase Ueda (eight) has netted more on the road — and the Morocco international aims to add to his encouraging tally.

Joey Veerman and Guus Til have scored five and four goals away from home, respectively, pointing to the presence of other match-deciding individuals in the PSV side if Saibari does not sparkle.

Despite their undeniable strength, Bosz’s team will be without first-choice goalkeeper Matej Kovar, Alassane Plea (knee), Nick Olij (groin), Ricardo Pepi (fracture) and Ruben van Bommel (knee) due to injury.

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Ugwu, Amevor, Verschuren, Meijers; Plat, Kwakman; Ould-Chikh, Van Cruijsen, Kokcu; Kuwas

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Schiks; Dest, Schouten, Gasiorowski, Junior; Wanner, Veerman; Man, Saibari, Perisic; Til

We say: FC Volendam 1-3 PSV Eindhoven

Not only does precedent favour PSV, but the Eindhoven giants are without blemish in 11 away games this season and five to close out the previous campaign, extending their winning streak on the road to 16 matches.

Despite Volendam’s commendable success at Kras Stadion, PSV are expected to beat the 15th-placed hosts on Friday to extend their lead at the top of the table to 20 points before Feyenoord host Go Ahead Eagles.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.