Preview: FC Volendam vs Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 31 Jan 2026 07:01

The fight for Eredivisie survival continues this Sunday night as FC Volendam welcome the Go Ahead Eagles to the Kras Stadion for a huge league encounter.

The Palingboeren enter the weekend just one point above the bottom three, while the Eagles will be looking to earn their first league victory since November.

Match preview

FC Volendam have made a steady start to 2026, picking up a couple of wins and enduring a couple of defeats from their first four competitive games of the new calendar year.

One of those wins came in the Eredivisie, as a 2-1 victory at home over Utrecht allowed head coach Rick Kruys and his men to escape the clutches of the bottom three… for now.

That rare league success was followed last weekend by a 2-0 defeat at Ajax Amsterdam - a result which left last season's Eerste Divisie champions sitting just one point above the bottom three.

FC Volendam are determined to make sure their return to the top-flight lasts longer than one season, though the team are heavily relying on their home form to achieve that ambition.

The club have won 15 of their 17 points this season at the Kras Stadion, including an impressive recent run of four league wins from seven home matches.

The Go Ahead Eagles enter the weekend just one spot ahead of their rivals, with the club enjoying a five-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

The current league placing does look worrying for the Eagles, and it is mainly down to the team’s inability to close out matches.

Melvin Boel’s side have only lost six league games this season (less than some clubs in the top eight of the standings), though their haul of nine draws has really hurt their campaign.

The Eagles have drawn five of their previous six games in the Eredivisie, four of which ended in the 2-2 scoreline - this includes their thrilling draw at Ajax Amsterdam in their last league outing a fortnight ago.

On top of that, the club have also been battling on the continent, with their Europa League campaign recently coming to an end following a goalless draw with Braga.

With that out of the way, Boel’s men will now be focusing on securing their Eredivisie status for next season by picking up some much-needed points.

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

L L L L W L

FC Volendam form (all competitions):

W L L W W L

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

D D L D D D

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

D D W D L D

Team News

FC Volendam have a few injury issues as they prepare to welcome their rivals this Sunday night.

Striker Anthony Descotte, for instance, has been out with an injury since the start of December and is expected to remain on the sidelines.

The same goes for the experienced Henk Veerman and Gibson Yah, both of whom have been out with injuries in recent weeks.

Go Ahead Eagles are also dealing with absentees, including German defender Gerrit Nauber, who has been out since October with a lower leg fracture.

Pim Saathof remains out of action with his knee injury, while Soren Tengstedt and Robbin Weijenberg will also watch Sunday’s game from the sidelines.

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Leliendal, Verschuren, Amevor, Ugwu; Kwakman, Kokcu, Bukala; Ideho, Kuwas, Oehlers

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; James, Kramer, Van Zwam, Adelgaard; Linthorst, Meulensteen; Suray, Breum, Sivertsen; Edvardsen

We say: FC Volendam 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles

Tough game to call. On one hand you have a Volendam side that are performing well on home soil, and on the other you have a Go Ahead Eagles side that are tough to beat.

All signs point to a draw, which is certainly frustrating news for the Eagles, who have already seen nine of them this season.

