Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo 'win race' for 16-year-old African starlet who played at Under-17 World Cup

By Darren Plant | 10 Dec 2025 14:50

BlueCo have reportedly won the race for Muhammad Zongo, a player who has just starred at the Under-17 World Cup.

Chelsea and Strasbourg - both owned by BlueCo - have shown signs of progress this season as they continue to use two of the youngest squads in European football.

However, as per their business model, signings are already in place for 2026, whether that be between the two clubs or acquiring some of the world's best talent.

Nevertheless, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, another starlet is on the brink of finalising a transfer to a BlueCo-owned club.

Burkina Faso teenager to be signed by BlueCo

The report claims that Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have won the race to sign playmaker Muhammad Zongo.

He was recently part of the Burkina Faso squad that reached the quarter-finals of the Under-17 World Cup, only bowing out to Italy.

© Imago

Zongo enjoyed an incredible tournament, contributing two goals and three assists during his six appearances.

Among those performances were a goal and an assist in a win over Czech Republic before he netted the only strike of the game against Germany in the round-of-32.

As a result, the SF Cascades player is now due to make the switch to Europe where he will hope to continue on an upward trajctory.

What next for Zongo?

Romano adds that Zongo will be signing for Strasbourg, where he will presumably link up with their academy setup.

Given the relationship between the two clubs, it is not beyond the realms of possibility for Zongo to spend periods training at Chelsea's facilities at some stage.

FIFA rules would have prevented Zongo from signing for Chelsea until the age of 18.