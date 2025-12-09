Leeds United transfer news: Whites looking for Dominic Calvert-Lewin upgrade in January despite recent heroics?

By Carter White | 09 Dec 2025 13:26 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 13:27

Leeds United are reportedly expected to move for a new striker during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Yorkshire outfit have significantly boosted their survival hopes at the beginning of the festive period, picking up results at the expense of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Arne Slot's crisis-hit Reds were the latest victims at Elland Road on Saturday evening, when a last-minute goal secured a 3-3 draw for the hosts.

As a result, Daniel Farke's troops have moved up towards safety and are now two points ahead of the relegation zone.

Leeds will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to three matches at Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leeds want Calvert-Lewin upgrade this January?

According to former Manchester United scout Mick Brown via Football Insider, Leeds are in the market for attacking additions in the New Year.

The report claims that the newly-promoted outfit would be interested in signing a 'top-class' striker during the January window.

However, it is said that the signings of a new winger and attacking midfielder are more important in the mind of Leeds at the moment.

There is also supposedly concern that the Whites would be unable to afford the calibre of striker that they require to push on in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Leeds are said to be keeping their eyes out for any bargains in the forward market ahead of the winter trading point.

© Imago / News Images

Harsh on in-form Calvert-Lewin

Joining on a free transfer from Everton over the summer, Calvert-Lewin endured a troubling start to life at Leeds, playing poorly in the EFL Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

However, the former England international has fought back from a challenging run to score goals against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool over the past fortnight.

That is seemingly not stopped Leeds' head from turning, though, with a new striker on the wishlist as the Christmas period rolls on.