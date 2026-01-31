Transfer news and rumours today: Crystal Palace track 'sensation', Jorgen Strand Larsen replacement, Leeds United exit

By Lewis Nolan | 31 Jan 2026 19:05

Crystal Palace are reported to be tracking teenage centre-back Charlie Dewar of Dundee United.

The Eagles are set for a period of change, on and off the pitch, with captain Marc Guehi having completed a deal to sign for Manchester City.

Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is also said to be closing in on an exit from Selhurst Park, and with so much upheaval, it would not be surprising if a number of additions were made over the next two transfer windows.

Palace have often looked to bring in younger talents from outside of the Premier League before developing them to sell for profit, and they may do so again in the summer.

Football Insider claim that 18 year old centre-back Dewar is being monitored by Palace, and they view the defender as a long-term target.

© Imago / Sportimage

Wolverhampton Wanderers have identified Che Adams as a replacement for Jorgen Strand Larsen, the latest report has claimed.

The Old Gold were beaten 2-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday, and the club's relegation from the Premier League is nearing.

Wolves could lose a number of players in the summer due to their impending demotion, though they may lose number nine Strand Larsen before Monday's transfer deadline.

A report from talkSPORT reveals that Rob Edwards could be reinforced by the arrival of Torino striker Che Adams.

The Scotsman has previously played for Southampton, and his experience in the Championship could be useful if the club are to earn promotion in 2025-26.

© Imago

Leeds United transfer news: Goalkeeping change?

Leeds United are reported to have rejected an approach from Besiktas for goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Daniel Farke's side were beaten 4-0 by Arsenal at Elland Road on Saturday, and the nature of the result will be disappointing considering the Gunners were not particularly creative in open play.

Shot-stopper Karl Darlow conceded the opening two goals from corners, with the goalkeeper having converted into his own net for Arsenal's second.

His inclusion in the starting lineup came after Farke criticised Perri earlier in January, and he has not featured in his side's last three games.

Sky Sports News claim that Besiktas have made a approach for Perri, though Leeds are said to have knocked them back.