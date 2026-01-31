Leeds 0-4 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka injury addressed as the Gunners face anxious wait when it comes to star man

By Matt Law | 31 Jan 2026 17:55 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 18:12

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has said that the Gunners are not yet aware of the extent of the injury that Bukayo Saka suffered ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Saka had been due to start and indeed captain Arsenal against Leeds at Elland Road, but the England international picked up a groin injury during the warm-up.

Arteta said that the 24-year-old "had a little niggle in the warm-up", which is expected to lead to a spell on the sidelines.

"We don't know yet. He had a little niggle in the warm-up," the Spaniard told BBC Sport.

In a separate interview with Sky Sports News, Arteta said: "[Saka] had a little niggle and he wasn't comfortable to start the game so we made a decision straight away and now we are going to have to do some tests tomorrow and see how he is."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Saka suffered injury ahead of Arsenal's win at Leeds

As it transpired, Arsenal were able to get the job done in impressive fashion, as goals from Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus, in addition to an own goal from Karl Darlow, secured all three points for the North London club.

The Gunners suffered a 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend, which followed goalless draws against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

However, the result at Elland Road allowed Arteta's side to move seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

"Very, very happy. A very impressive performance and result and in the context that we've done it," Arteta told reporters during his post-match press conference.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Arteta "very, very happy" with Arsenal win at Leeds

"Considering the opponent we were facing. The energy the stadium brings and after three results that didn't go our way in the league. Mentality is good and the mentality, I say it to you, to play with that level of enjoyment."

Arteta was also asked about the decision to drop Martin Odegaard from the starting side, with Kai Havertz instead featuring in the number 10 spot.

"It's not about safety, it's about we have different needs. To contribute from a different angle. Martin and the rest have done that today," said Arteta.

Arsenal will now switch their attention to the EFL Cup, with the Gunners welcoming Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night for the second leg of their semi-final, holding a 3-2 advantage from the first leg.