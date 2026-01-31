Wolves 0-2 Bournemouth: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Eli Junior Kroupi scores a stunner

By Ellis Stevens | 31 Jan 2026 16:57

Bournemouth barely edged to a 2-0 victory at the Molineux on Saturday, as a wasteful Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered yet another Premier League defeat.

Wolves carried all the attacking threat in the opening minutes, including Mateus Mane narrowly being denied the opener for an offside, but Bournemouth gradually grew into the game and held the lead at the break thanks to a stunning strike from Eli Junior Kroupi.

The Old Gold were the stronger side throughout the entirety of the second half as they pushed for an equaliser, and despite numerous big chances - including a handful for Tolu Arokodare and Joao Gomes striking the post - Wolves were unable to find the back of the net.

Although Rob Edwards' side continued to throw men forward, the Cherries eventually sealed the three points late in the game as Alex Scott netted Bournemouth's second of the game, ensuring Andoni Iraola's men made it back-to-back wins.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Rob Edwards will be devastated by today's defeat, as his Wolves side were certainly deserving of at least a point, if not all three.

The Old Gold were the better side right from the off, narrowly being denied an early opener due to offside before disappointingly falling behind to an absolute beauty of a strike from Kroupi, leaving the hosts trailing at the break.

Although Wolves' heads could have dropped going into the second half, the Old Gold took complete control of the second period and laid siege to the Bournemouth goal as they pushed for an equaliser, with Arokodare, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Gomes all coming excruciatingly close to hitting the back of the net.

However, a lack of composure, quality and luck at the final moment meant Wolves wasted their opportunities, allowing Bournemouth to retain their lead and eventually seal the victory with a late second.

While the result will be another crushing blow for Wolves, victory for Bournemouth will come as a huge relief, with Iraola's men winning their first away game in the Premier League since August, as well as making it back-to-back wins in the league following last weekend's triumph over Liverpool.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. BOURNEMOUTH HIGHLIGHTS

33rd min: Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth (Eli Junior Kroupi)

© Imago / Sportimage

Kroupi opens the scoring with an absolute stunner!

Alex Scott shimmies past Joao Gomes and plays a pass to Amine Adli, who quickly bounces the ball to Kroupi just outside the box.

Kroupi's first touch bounces up off the floor, and the forward strikes a wonderful dipping effort that flies past Jose Sa and into the back of the net.

91st min: Wolves 0-2 Bournemouth (Alex Scott)

© Iconsport / PA Images

Scott seals the win for Bournemouth right at the death!

Adrien Truffert fires a clever pass into the feet of Rayan, who skilfully takes the ball on the turn and drives towards the byline.

The winger gets away from his marker and fizzes a cross into the six-yard box, where Scott has made a surging run and turns the ball into the back of the net from close range.

MAN OF THE MATCH - AMINE ADLI

Adli was a bright spark in attack for Bournemouth, coming close to scoring if not for a Jose Sa save, as well as assisting Kroupi's winner.

Despite playing only 68 minutes, the attacker created more chances than any other player on the pitch (three), including the clever pass to Kroupi for the opener.

Scott also deserves credit for his performance, with his driving run leading to the opening goal, while the midfielder also secured the three points with a late second.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. BOURNEMOUTH MATCH STATS

Possession: Wolves 52%-48% Bournemouth

Shots: Wolves 17-9 Bournemouth

Shots on target: Wolves 7-4 Bournemouth

Corners: Wolves 5-6 Bournemouth

Fouls: Wolves 11-15 Bournemouth

BEST STATS

Most league goals scored by teenagers across Europe's top five leagues so far this season:



◎ 8 - Lamine Yamal

◉ 8 - Junior Kroupi



The Cherries have a serious talent on their hands. ? pic.twitter.com/d1bEe8avmF — Squawka (@Squawka) January 31, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Wolverhampton Wanderers will remain at the Molineux for their next Premier League match, with the Old Gold scheduled to host Chelsea next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will return to their home ground for a clash against Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.