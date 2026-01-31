Premier League Gameweek 24
Nott'm Forest
Feb 1, 2026 2.00pm
The City Ground
Crystal Palace

Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

By | , Last updated:

Forest vs Palace injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
© Imago / Visionhaus

Nottingham Forest welcome a struggling Crystal Palace side to the City Ground on Sunday afternoon for their latest instalment of Premier League action.

Forest claimed an impressive 2-0 victory away to Brentford in their previous league outing, while the Eagles fell to a 3-1 defeat against Chelsea at Selhurst Park and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest

Out: John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Igor Jesus

Crystal Palace

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Daichi Kamada (thigh), Adam Wharton (suspension), Rio Cardines (muscle), Edward Nketiah (thigh), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Nathaniel Clyne (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell; Pino, Mateta, Sarr

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Nottingham Forest related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe