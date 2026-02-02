Brentford transfer news: Frank Onyeka completes Coventry City loan switch with buy clause dependent on one key factor

By Ben Sully | 02 Feb 2026 19:19 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 19:25

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka has joined Coventry City on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Nigeria international has struggled for regular game time since he returned from his loan spell with Augsburg at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Onyeka has made just six substitute appearances in the Premier League this term, with the most recent of those taking place at the end of October.

Having seemingly been deemed surplus to requirements, Onyeka has been allowed to join Championship leaders Coventry on loan until the end of the season.

Brentford have confirmed that the deal includes an obligation to make the move permanent if Frank Lampard's side secure promotion to the Premier League.

"Right" time for Onyeka exit

Commenting on Onyeka's exit, Brentford head coach Keith Andrews told the club's official website: “He’s someone who has been a big part of our journey, although he hasn’t had the minutes or game time that he would have liked.

“I feel it’s right that he goes on to pastures new because he’s a really good professional and a really good person. I wish him the best, and I have no doubt that he will do really well."

Onyeka, meanwhile, is already focusing on Coventry's promotion bid, with the Sky Blues sitting level on points with second-placed Middlesbrough and five points clear of Hull City in third spot.

“I’m very happy to be here," Onyeka told Coventry's website. “I’m a strong midfielder, I’m a winner, and I always want to fight for my teammates.

“My aim is to give 100 per cent, bring my experience and help the team get promoted to the Premier League and bring glory to the city again. I’m very excited to get going, and I’m ready to give my all for Coventry.”

The Brentford loanee could make his Coventry debut in Saturday's home meeting with relegation-threatened Oxford United.