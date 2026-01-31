Team News: Aston Villa vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Carter White | 31 Jan 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 14:00

Aiming to close the gap to Premier League pacesetters Arsenal this weekend, Aston Villa clash with Brentford at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Villans enjoyed a 2-0 win at Newcastle United last time out in the top flight, whereas the Bees endured home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for Villa and Brentford ahead of their Second City clash this weekend.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Andres Garcia (thigh), Alysson Edward (knee)

Doubtful: Ross Barkley (knee), Ollie Watkins (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Abraham

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Jensen, Ouattara, Schade; Thiago