Premier League Gameweek 24
Aston Villa
Feb 1, 2026 2.00pm
Villa Park
Brentford

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Villa vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportsphoto

Aiming to close the gap to Premier League pacesetters Arsenal this weekend, Aston Villa clash with Brentford at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Villans enjoyed a 2-0 win at Newcastle United last time out in the top flight, whereas the Bees endured home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for Villa and Brentford ahead of their Second City clash this weekend.

ASTON VILLA VS. BRENTFORD

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Andres Garcia (thigh), Alysson Edward (knee)

Doubtful: Ross Barkley (knee), Ollie Watkins (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Abraham

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Jensen, Ouattara, Schade; Thiago

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Aston Villa related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe