Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Brentford and Aston Villa.

Brentford and Aston Villa will clash for the second time already this season when Keith Andrews' and Unai Emery's sides lock horns at the Gtech Community Stadium in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday.

Fans of the Bees were concerned ahead of their Premier League matchday two meeting with Aston Villa, given the summer turnover in both the squad and dugout and their opening day defeat, but Brentford secured a superb 1-0 win to earn their first points of the campaign.

While Brentford have gone on to win one, draw one and lose one - including a 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the EFL Cup and a dramatic 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the league - things have gone from bad to worse for the Villans.

Aston Villa have since suffered a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace and drawn 0-0 with Everton, meaning that, alongside their opening-day goalless draw with Newcastle United, the Villans are still searching for their first win and, rather remarkably, their first goal of the season.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Brentford and Villa.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 23

Brentford wins: 5

Draws: 8

Aston Villa wins: 10

Only becoming familiar opponents over the last decade following a few scattered showdowns in the 20th century, Brentford and Aston Villa have now met on 23 occasions in a competitive setting, and the Lions hold the head-to-head supremacy.

Indeed, Villa boast 10 victories compared to a measly five for the Bees, and the capital club failed to win any of their first nine meetings with the Lions, who prevailed in five of their first six First Division battles between 1935 and 1947.

Brentford and Villa have only ever met outside of the league twice in a 1952-53 FA Cup fourth-round tie, where the Villans were held to a goalless draw at home but triumphed 2-1 in the replay a few days later.

In April 2024, the two clubs played out a 3-3 stalemate, months before Aston Villa emerged 3-1 victors in December, and thanks to a 1-0 win in March 2025 courtesy of an Ollie Watkins strike, the former European champions went six Premier League matches unbeaten against the Bees.

That successful sequence commenced when Aaron Danks was in charge of the club in October 2022, when the caretaker Lions boss masterminded a 4-0 thrashing of Brentford.

In the past, the Londoners enjoyed an undefeated streak of their own, going eight without losing between September 2016 and January 2022, following a draw-win-draw-win pattern throughout that Championship and Premier League cycle.

The Bees recorded their first-ever Premier League clean sheet against Villa in August 2025, taking all three points in a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Making nets bulge for fun in the colours of both teams, Ollie Watkins is the highest documented scorer in this contest with six goals, all of which have come in an Aston Villa kit.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 23, 2025: Brentford 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2025: Brentford 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2024: Aston Villa 3-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2024: Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2023: Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2023: Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2022: Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2022: Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2021: Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2019: Brentford 1-0 Aston Villa (Championship)

Aug 22, 2018: Aston Villa 2-2 Brentford (Championship)

ec 26, 2017: Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa (Championship)

Sep 09, 2017: Aston Villa 0-0 Brentford (Championship)

Jan 31, 2017: Brentford 3-0 Aston Villa (Championship)

Sep 14, 2016: Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford (Championship)

Feb 04, 1953: Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa (FA Cup Fourth Round Replay)

Jan 31, 1953: Aston Villa 0-0 Brentford (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Feb 01, 1947: Brentford 0-2 Aston Villa (First Division)

Sep 28, 1946: Aston Villa 5-2 Brentford (First Division)

Feb 08, 1939: Brentford 2-4 Aston Villa (First Division)

Last eight Premier League meetings

Aug 23, 2025: Brentford 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2025: Brentford 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2024: Aston Villa 3-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2024: Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford (Premier League)

ec 17, 2023: Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 22, 2023: Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2022: Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2022: Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)