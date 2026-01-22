Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 22 Jan 2026 14:10 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 14:27

Both nurturing ambitions of making the top six this season, Queens Park Rangers and Wrexham clash at Loftus Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The R's have played their part in consecutive goalless draws recently, whilst the Red Dragons' red-hot form has cooled down slightly heading towards the conclusion of the January schedule.

Match preview

Following three consecutive campaigns of uninspiring bottom-half finishes in the Championship, Queens Park Rangers are part of a 17-team cohort who are realistically dreaming of promotion to the Premier League at this stage in 2025-26.

However, the R's hopes of securing a top-six placement have suffered major blows in recent weeks, with the capital-based club winning just one of their last six Championship matches since Boxing Day's point at relegation-threatened Portsmouth.

Indeed, Julien Stephan's side have endured plenty of frustration over the past week, with QPR playing out back-to-back goalless draws for the first time since November 2024 against Stoke City and Oxford United.

Despite earning a lacklustre five points from as many second-tier matches so far in 2026, Saturday afternoon's hosts are sitting within striking distance of the playoffs, three points behind Preston North End who currently occupy sixth spot.

After playing five of their last seven competitive matches on the road, QPR will be delighted to return to their Loftus Road home this weekend, where the R's have won five of their past six league encounters.

© Imago

Back in amongst the second-tier conversation for the first time in 43 years, Wrexham are wasting no time as they look to escape into the Premier League, with the Welsh outfit catching the eye over recent weeks - to the envy and worry of their promotion rivals.

The Red Dragons have tasted victory in five of their last seven matches across all competitions, including a penalty-shootout success over top-flight Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the Racecourse Ground on January 9.

Since that dramatic Friday night triumph at the expense of the Tricky Trees, Phil Parkinson's men have witnessed their four-game winning run in the Championship halted by a loss to Norwich City and a share of the spoils with Leicester City.

Plying their fifth-tier trade alongside the likes Torquay United and Dorking Wanderers just three years ago, it is remarkable that Hollywood-backed Wrexham are currently sitting ninth in the Championship table, just two points behind the top-six picture.

Matching QPR's leading marksman Romarn Burrell on 10 league strikes so far, Kieffer Moore is the standout presence for the Red Dragons in attack, with the Wales international looking to match his 20-goal campaign at this level for Cardiff City in 2020-21.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

D L L W D D

Queens Park Rangers form (all competitions):

L L W L D D

Wrexham Championship form:

W W W W L D

Wrexham form (all competitions):

W W W W L D

Team News

© Imago

QPR's good form is waning without the talents of leading marksman Burrell, who is expected back in February from a hamstring injury.

Another exciting name in the attacking ranks of the R's, Kwame Poku's Loftus Road career has been limited to just eight league appearances to date because of multiple fitness problems.

A top performer for the hosts over the past six years, Ilias Chair is currently sidelined because of a muscular injury.

Part of Wrexham's fairytale journey from non-league to Championship action, Elliott Lee is yet to play in the second tier this season due to injury.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward is continuing his recovery from a dislocated elbow, meaning that Arthur Okonkwo is the clear choice in between the sticks for the visitors.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Walsh; Mbengue, Dunne, Cook, Norrington-Davies; Dembele, Madsen, Hayden, Smyth; Kone, Bennie

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Longman, James, Sheaf, Cacace; Rathbone, O'Brien, Moore

We say: Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Wrexham

With a number of key attackers missing once again, QPR could fail to find the net in a third straight Championship clash this weekend.

Wrexham are primed for a winter charge towards the playoffs, and we reckon that maximum points are well within the the Red Dragons' reach at Loftus Road.

