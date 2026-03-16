Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'closely monitoring' German prodigy ahead of summer window

By Carter White | 16 Mar 2026 17:25

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen youngster Francis Onyeka this summer.

Daniel Farke's side shared the points with Crystal Palace at the weekend despite going down to 10 men during the first half.

The Whites did excellently to prevent the Eagles having a shot on target across the entire match even with their numerical advantage.

Nevertheless, Leeds are nowhere near out of the woods in the Premier League relegation scrap with the business end of the campaign left.

There are a number of high-profile clubs in the mix for relegation to the Championship, including West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds 'closely monitoring' German youngster

According to SportsBoom, Leeds have highlighted a star youngster from the Bundesliga as a potential summer arrival.

The report claims that the Premier League outfit are closely monitoring the progress of Bayer Leverkusen man Onyeka.

As well as Farke's side, it is understood that Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are also keen on the 18-year-old.

There is supposedly admirers of the attacking midfielder from elsewhere in Germany, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig named as potential suitors.

Within the recruitment circles of Spurs and Villa, there is supposedly a belief that Onyeka could develop into a world-class box-to-box midfielder.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Onyeka's work experience

Graduating from the academy of Leverkusen in 2024, Onyeka has only made two first-team appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

The teenager is spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan at VfL Bochum in Bundesliga 2, learning his trade in men's football.

Onyeka has stepped up to the senior stage so far, scoring eight goals and providing one assist across 23 second-tier contests.