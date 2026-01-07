Transfer news and rumours today: Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth lined up for lucrative Saudi Arabia move, West Ham United striker heading out on loan

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 11:01 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 11:05

Al-Hilal are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth before the January transfer window closes for business.

The 30-year-old has scored six goals and registered one assist in 23 appearances for Diego Simeone's side during the 2025-26 campaign, while he has managed 30 goals and three assists in 76 matches for the club since arriving from Real Sociedad in 2024.

The Norway international has another two years left to run on his contract, but he could potentially leave Madrid before the end of the winter market.

According to AS, Juventus are admirers of Sorloth, but the strongest interest is currently arriving from Saudi Arabia in the shape of Al-Hilal.

The report claims that the Saudi outfit are now considering making an offer, with Atletico potentially allowing him to depart for a fee in the region of €20m (£17.3m).

© Imago

West Ham striker Marshall heading for loan departure

Elsewhere, West Ham United striker Callum Marshall is reportedly closing in on a loan move to German outfit VfL Bochum.

The 21-year-old has made two Premier League appearances this season, featuring off the bench against Arsenal and Brentford back in October.

However, Marshall is not currently involved in the first team at the London Stadium, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future.

According to the London Evening Standard, the attacker is preparing to make the move to VfL Bochum, who play in the second tier of Germany.

Valentin Castellanos and Pablo Felipe have arrived at West Ham this month, with the Hammers desperately looking to solve their goalscoring issues.

Marshall has scored twice and registered one assist in three Premier League 2 appearances this season, in addition to three goals in three EFL Trophy outings.

© Imago / News Images

Brentford 'make offer' for Nigerian attacker Suleiman

Meanwhile, Brentford have reportedly made an offer for Sani Suleiman, with the attacker set to leave AS Trencin before the end of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs believed to be keen to secure his signature.

Suleiman has scored three goals and registered four assists in 14 appearances for his Slovakian club during the 2025-26 campaign.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Brentford have made an offer, but clubs from Germany, Italy and Belgium are also pushing for his signature.

Suleiman is regarded as one of the best young talents in Nigerian football and is now seemingly in line for a lucrative switch before the end of the month.