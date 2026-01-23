Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 14:52 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:46

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their La Liga campaign at home to Mallorca on Sunday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth in the La Liga table, level on points with third-placed Villarreal, while their visitors are 15th, two points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Atletico are eight points off La Liga leaders Barcelona after 20 matches, so the Red and Whites are somewhat involved in a title race at this stage of the campaign, but a lot would have to happen for them to be in contention heading into the final straight.

Simeone's side have a record of 12 wins, five draws and three defeats in La Liga this term, with 41 points leaving them fourth, level on points with third-placed Villarreal.

Atletico recorded a 1-0 win over Alaves in Spain's top flight last time out, while they will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The Red and Whites are 12th in the overall league table, level on points with sixth-placed Paris Saint-Germain, and they will finish the current stage at home to Bodo/Glimt next week.

Atletico cannot afford to take their eye off the ball in La Liga, though, and they boast the best home record in Spain's top flight this term, picking up 28 points from 10 matches.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have a record of five wins, six draws and nine defeats from their 20 league matches this season, with 21 points leaving them in 15th spot in the table.

The Pirates are two points outside of the relegation zone, and their away record this season is especially concerning when it comes to their chances of remaining in the division, having only won one of their 10 games, picking up just five points in the process.

Jagoba Arrasate's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 success over Athletic Bilbao, which proved to be their first league win since December 13.

Mallorca have only won 18 of their previous 66 matches against Atletico in all competitions, but it was 1-1 when the pair locked horns in the reverse game earlier this season.

The Pirates also have a recent away league win over Atletico to their name, having recorded a 2-1 success in Madrid during the 2021-22 campaign.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

LLWWDW

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WDLWWD

Mallorca La Liga form:

DWDLLW

Mallorca form (all competitions):

WLDLLW

Team News

Atletico will once again be without the services of Clement Lenglet through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Mallorca.

Nico Gonzalez has been passed fit and could be on the bench, with Alex Baena expected to be given the nod in a wide position for the Red and Whites.

Julian Alvarez's future is currently being called into question, and the Argentina international has not scored in La Liga since the start of November, but he will continue in the final third.

As for Mallorca, Manu Morlanes, Marash Kumbulla and Toni Lato all face late fitness tests.

Vedat Muriqi is having an excellent campaign for the Pirates, scoring 14 times in 19 appearances in all competitions, and the 31-year-old will continue in the final third.

There could also be a spot through the middle for Jan Virgili, with Sergi Darder likely to feature in a wide area on Sunday afternoon.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Hancko, Pubill, Ruggeri; Simeone, Cardoso, Barrios, Baena; Sorloth, Alvarez

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Sanchez, Mascarell, Costa, Darder; Virgili, Muriqi

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Mallorca

Atletico's home form this season has been excellent, and we are expecting Simeone's side to record a routine victory over a Mallorca side that have struggled on their travels this term.

