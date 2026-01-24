Barcelona transfer news: Agent clarifies stance on potential move as Robert Lewandowski successor search continues

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jan 2026 01:44

Barcelona are reportedly formulating their long-term recruitment strategy as they look to secure a successor for veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish international remains a prolific presence in the final third, but the hierarchy at the Camp Nou are aware that the 37-year-old is entering the twilight of his illustrious career.

Lewandowski's contract at the club runs out in the summer, and the defending La Liga champions are already considering several options as possible successors.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvaraz has been linked with a move, as has Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, but the agent of the former has commented on those rumours.

Alvarez to Barca: Meeting denied by player's agent

© Imago

According to SPORT via Barca Universal, Alvarez's agent Fernando Hidalgo has firmly denied holding any discussions with Barcelona sporting director Deco.

Speculation in Spain had suggested that the two parties had met recently to explore the possibility of a high-profile switch to the league leaders.

“Any club interested in Julián should contact the board of Atletico de Madrid, since the player has a contract (until 2030) and is committed to him,” he said.

“I have not met with Deco or anyone from Barcelona during the current period.”

Despite failing to score in any competition since December 9, while his last La Liga goal came in early November, Alvarez is believed to remain a pivotal figure for Diego Simeone, and the club are under no immediate pressure to sanction a sale.

Alvaraz to Barca: Atletico 'unlikely' to sell star to direct rivals

© Imago

The prospect of Alvarez moving to the Camp Nou remains complicated by the intense competitive rivalry between the two Spanish heavyweights.

Atletico are notoriously difficult negotiators and would likely demand a fee significantly higher than the €95m (£81.8m) they paid Manchester City in August 2024.

Flick's side may be forced to look elsewhere if the capital club maintain their reported stance on the striker's future.

Any potential deal would require a monumental financial effort from the Blaugrana during the post-season window.