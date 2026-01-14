Atletico Madrid star's 'market value drop' puts several clubs on alert

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Jan 2026 20:45 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 20:48

Julian Alvaraz's Atletico Madrid future is reportedly uncertain due to a decline in the forward's performances.

Despite a record-breaking €95m (82.4m) investment to bring Julian Alvarez to the Metropolitano from Manchester City in 2024, the forward has not hit his previous level.

The Argentina international is still believed to be a central figure under Diego Simeone, but questions are being raised regarding his recent contributions.

With the team currently battling for a top-four berth, the Atletico hierarchy are reportedly concerned about the diminishing impact of their star attacker.

Alvarez's market value reportedly drops amid inconsistent form

© Iconsport

With doubts surrounding the forward's time in the Spanish capital, reports suggest that the forward's ongoing form risks a drop in his market value.

According to Fichajes, the estimated market value of Alvarez has begun to decline following a prolonged phase of inconsistency in front of goal.

The 25-year-old was previously valued as high as €150m (130m) by several European giants, but that figure is now believed to have dropped closer to the €100m (£86.7m) mark.

Although the striker has managed 11 goals and five assists across all competitions this term, his overall influence on the game has noticeably decreased in recent weeks.

Despite Alvarez's failure to score a league goal since November 1, Simeone has continued to show faith in the World Cup winner, starting him in the recent high-stakes clash against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, yet the forward failed to deliver a decisive performance.

This possible drop in valuation has reportedly put the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona on high alert ahead of the summer window.

Could Alvaraz leave Atletico Madrid?

© Imago

Considering the dip in his end product, the above source suggests that the club could reevaluate his future if nothing changes in the coming months.

Simeone, however, is not expected to be open to the club selling the forward in the winter transfer market, but those rumours could resurrect at the end of the season.

With Barcelona reportedly considering Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Alvarez as options, any further decline in the Atletico star's performances could lead the Blaugrana to choose the Madrid-based attacker.