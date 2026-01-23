Arsenal 'exploring' possibility to sign La Liga star with £433m release clause

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Jan 2026 20:01 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 21:33

Arsenal are reportedly exploring the possibility of launching a summer move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

The Gunners are well stocked in their forward areas, especially after signing Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze, but Mikel Arteta could still look to bolster that department.

David Ornstein confirmed this week that Arsenal considered signing Alvarez before changing their minds and shelling out £63m on Gyokeres last summer.

The Athletic journalist claimed that the Gunners could reignite their interest in the 25-year-old striker, provided they make room in the forward department for a new addition.

According to a report from ESPN, the north London club are weighing up the possibility of making a move for the Argentine striker, who has scored 40 goals in 84 competitive matches for the Rojiblancos.

Andrea Berta key behind move for Julian Alvarez?

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

The report claims that Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has a strong connection with the La Liga club, having spent 12 years there before moving to north London.

In fact, it was Berta who negotiated the deal to bring Alvarez to Atletico from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

What could work in Arsenal's favour is that Berta retains a close relationship with the player's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, and his camp.

Arsenal likely to face competition for Alvarez

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

The 2022 World Cup winner has a mammoth €500m (£433m) release clause in his contract, but Atletico would demand a fee in excess of €100m (£86.6m) if they decide to sell at all.

There is always room for a quality player in the side, and Alvarez would be a tremendous addition for the Gunners if they can reach an agreement next summer, which obviously will not be straightforward.

Gabriel Jesus has struggled with fitness, and Arsenal could be tempted to offload him, although the Brazilian has expressed his desire to continue at the club beyond 2027.

Barcelona are reportedly keen to land the former Man City striker, and they see him as an ideal candidate to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.