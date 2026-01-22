Next big-money signing? David Ornstein confirms Arsenal could reignite interest in La Liga star

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Jan 2026 19:18

Arsenal could reportedly reignite interest in Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez next summer.

Alvarez scored 36 goals and contributed 19 assists in 103 competitive appearances during his time with Man City before he moved to Atletico in the summer of 2024.

The Argentine striker scored 29 goals across all competitions in his first season at the La Liga club, and has taken his goal tally to 40 in 84 competitive matches.

Alvarez has seen a recent dip in form, having failed to score in his last nine La Liga appearances, but that has not deterred big clubs from taking an interest in signing him.

Could Arsenal move for Julian Alvarez?

© Iconsport

Arsenal bolstered their attacking department in the summer by signing Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze, but they also had Alvarez on their minds.

David Ornstein of The Athletic confirmed that the Gunners considered a move for the forward before they shelled out £63m on Gyokeres.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the highly respected journalist hinted that Arsenal could reignite their interest next summer, dependent on any outgoings in Arteta's forward line.

"Arsenal were considering him a little bit in the last market. His name came up, and it has since been reported," said Ornstein.

"You could see that sort of player coming into Arsenal. I think maybe if there's scope, if there's going to be some outward manoeuvring, loan or permanent, then there is a definite scope for arrival."

Arsenal could face competition for Julian Alvarez

© Imago

Mikel Arteta has already assembled a fantastic squad, and adding Alavrez to it would make them even stronger.

Gabriel Jesus has a contract at the Emirates until 2027, and while the Brazilian has expressed his desire to remain at the club, Arsenal could be tempted to replace him given his injury issues in recent years.

Barcelona have reportedly been credited with an interest, with the La Liga giants viewing Alvarez as an ideal candidate to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is certain to leave at the end of his contract.

The north London club could also reportedly face competition from Chelsea, although Atletico have no plans to sell the Argentine World Cup winner.

It has been suggested that the Spanish club will demand at least £87m, while other reports claim that the Rojiblancos could demand up to £105m to sanction his exit.