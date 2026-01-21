Chelsea 'eyeing' Julian Alvarez transfer swoop with Premier League return stance revealed

By Ben Sully | 21 Jan 2026 14:23 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 14:27

Chelsea have reportedly identified Julian Alvarez as a potential option to bolster their forward line.

The Blues bolstered their striker options in the summer window, recruiting Joao Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton and Ipswich Town respectively.

Pedro has made an encouraging start to his Chelsea career with seven goals in 22 Premier League appearances, while Delap has struggled with injury and has mustered just one goal in 13 top-flight matches.

Chelsea's recruitment team still appear to be on the lookout for a high-profile striker who can take their forward line to the next level.

© Iconsport

Chelsea eyeing Alvarez swoop

According to reports in Spain, via The Mirror, Chelsea have emerged as a potential suitor for Atletico's Alvarez.

The former Manchester City striker has also been mentioned as a possible target for Liverpool, while La Liga champions Barcelona have been credited with an interest.

Atletico have no plans to part ways with the 2022 World Cup winner, although they could soften their stance if they receive a significant offer in the summer transfer window.

There is a belief that the Spanish club will demand at least £87m to make a small profit on the £82m they paid Man City to sign him in 2024.

© Imago

Would Alvarez consider Premier League return?

Alvarez made 103 competitive appearances during his time with Man City, where he scored 36 goals and contributed 19 assists.

There is a suggestion that Alvarez has not ruled out a return to the Premier League despite leaving Man City less than two years ago.

The Argentine's suitors may be slightly concerned by his recent dip in form, having failed to score in any of his last nine La Liga appearances since he found the net in a 3-0 win over Sevilla on November 1.

That said, he has largely been a strong performer during his time with Atletico, with a return of 40 goals and 13 assists in 84 competitive matches.