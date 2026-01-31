Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could use 'two attackers' to win Julian Alvarez transfer battle

By Ben Sully | 31 Jan 2026 10:31

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to include two first-team players in a potential summer swoop for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine has netted 40 goals and provided 14 assists in 87 competitive appearances since he joined Atleti from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

Despite being under contract until June 2030, Alvarez faces an uncertain future at the Metropolitano amid reported interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Barcelona could offer Alvarez the chance to remain in La Liga, while Arsenal are exploring the possibility of a summer swoop.

Arsenal's Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the World Cup winner.

© Imago / Colorsport

Arsenal to offer two players in Alvarez pursuit

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal could offer two attackers in a bid to steal a march on their rivals in the race for Alvarez's signature.

Arsenal personnel have watched Alvarez in action in the last two weeks, while the club have held international discussions over a potential summer move.

The Gunners are understood to be willing to offer winger Gabriel Martinelli and forward Gabriel Jesus to sweeten the deal.

The report also states that Alvarez is becoming 'increasingly frustrated' at Atletico, which will only encourage his suitors ahead of the summer window.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Do Arsenal need to sign Alvarez?

There may be some questions as to why Arsenal are eyeing the former Man City man after splashing out an initial £55m to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

However, Gyokeres has struggled to produce the prolific form he enjoyed during his time with Sporting.

There is also the matter of Jesus's future, with the striker now in the final 18 months of his Gunners contract.

Regarded as a substitute option by Mikel Arteta, Jesus could leave for a new challenge at the end of the current season.