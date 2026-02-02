Antoine Semenyo matches record as Manchester City's draw with Tottenham Hotspur leaves Premier League hopes in the balance

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Feb 2026 00:11

Antoine Semenyo became the second player to score in four of his first five appearances for Manchester City as a Premier League club.

Manchester City were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with the draw leaving the team trailing first-placed Arsenal by six points.

January signing Marc Guehi struggled in the second half, though fellow winter signing Semenyo managed to score a goal in the first half.

Pep Guardiola will be delighted by the performances of the winger considering he has found the back of the net in four of his first five games for the Citizens.

The only other player to score in four of their first five appearances for City as a Premier League club was Emmanuel Adebayor, who managed the feat in 2009.

Why are Manchester City so far behind Arsenal?

Despite the success of Semenyo, City find themselves trailing the Gunners considerably with just 14 Premier League games remaining.

There is no doubt that the Citizens have struggled to control games this season, and it is hard to look past the injuries suffered by Rodri, who has found it difficult to regain the form that made him a Ballon d'Or winner.

Former Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders was brought to the Etihad in the summer, and Guardiola has spoken about his influence on the team out of possession, with the side often pressing aggressively and defending on the halfway line.

However, the City squad are arguably not suited to such an intense style, and asking Rodri to cover a significant amount of ground when he has struggled with fitness appears to have made the team weaker defensively.

Can Man City beat Arsenal to the Premier League title?

City's saving grace may be the fact the will host Arsenal in April, but they will almost certainly have to take three points from that game.

Guardiola has failed to get the better of Mikel Arteta in his last four attempts, though it remains to be seen how well the Gunners handle the pressure of the final weeks of the season if they maintain a lead.

The Citizens also face a difficult test on the weekend given they travel to Anfield to play Liverpool, and it would not be surprising if they lost.

If the gap to Arsenal grows to beyond a two-game swing, then the likelihood of City overhauling their points deficit would be significantly reduced.